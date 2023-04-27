Love Island’s Ron Hall reveals X-rated content in the Hideaway and it’s NSFW

Okay, real talk – we are far from prudes here at heatworld (obviously), but even we blushed a tad when we heard winter Love Island finalist Ron Hall reveal some seriously saucy Hideaway secrets on the most recent episode of Joe and George Baggs' Not My Bagg podcast.

So saucy, in fact, that we have to stress that the forthcoming content is somewhat NSFW, so unless you work for heatworld, Love Island, Lovehoney or Ann Summers, perhaps save this spicy read for the commute home.

Taking the risk, eh? We love that for you.

Ron Hall (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

During a rare solo podcast appearance – without the lovely Lana Jenkins there to rein him in – on the Not My Bagg podcast, hosted by Gogglebox brothers Joe Baggs and George Baggs, the topic of the Love Island Hideaway got brought up; as well the topic of getting it on on camera in front of millions of people eating Just Eat deliveries back in the UK.

Although Ron stressed that him and now girlfriend Lana remained very well behaved in both the Hideaway and the main villa, he revealed just how X-rated the Love Island love nest REALLY is. Spoiler alert: it's not all silk sheets and sexy lingerie.

The Hideaway (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

Ron revealed, "They’ve (the Hideaway) got c * ck licks, cl * t licks, they’ve got chocolate sauce, they’ve got whips." WOAH. We knew it was saucy, but that is spicy.

But the icing on the cake came (no pun intended) when Ron revealed that there is actually a camera directly above the Hideaway bed; SO direct, in fact, that Islanders can reach out and touch it.

Shaq and Tanya explore the items on offer in the Love Island Hideaway (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

In other words, the Hideaway is more of an OnlyFans content creators' spare room than a romantic getaway.

Ron went on to explain that in terms of getting jiggy in the villa, him and Lana preferred to keep things PG until 85 cameras with a direct link to their family and friends watching back at home weren't pointed at them. Fair.

Ron and Lana ©ITV Plc ©©ITV Plc

During his hour of pure tea-spilling on the Baggs' podcast, Ron also revealed how frustrated he was when Love Island producers clearly implemented distance and drama between him and Lana from day one.

Fans will remember that Ron and Lana didn't actually officially recouple until four weeks into the show (having previously coupled up on day one) and 'producer Ron' knows the real reason why.