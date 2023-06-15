Luca Bish reveals tasty new job alongside Dani Dyer

Love Island star Luca Bish has announced another major TV appearance a year after he first rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show.

Luca entered the Love Island 2022 villa on day one and made it all the way to the final in a couple with Gemma Owen, however they sadly split just months after finishing in second place.

At least Luca’s career seems to be going from strength to strength as he’ll be taking part in the next series of Celebrity Masterchef alongside another Islander.

Luca's taking part in the next series of Celebrity Masterchef ©Getty

Luca confirmed he was appearing on the BBC One show today (Thursday 15 June) when he shared a picture of himself in his Masterchef apron and wrote, “Still can’t believe I’ve been trusted with more than boiling an egg. Your new @MasterChefUK contestant. Coming soon to BBC One & BBC iPlayer. Proud moment 🎥🧑🏻‍🍳.”

His Love Island pals rushed to congratulate him including Adam Collard, who wrote, “Quality mate, can’t wait to watch you.”

“I’m expecting a masterclass brother 😂🔥,” added Jacques O’Neill.

Andrew Le Page commented, “Go on the boy! Can’t wait to watch 🍿.”

Luca isn’t the only Islander who will be hitting the kitchen though as iconic Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer will also be putting her skills to the test in front of judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Dani told her Instagram followers, “Sooo excited to let you all know that I’m gonna be on this year’s #CelebrityMasterChef! 👩‍🍳😂 it’ll be out soon on BBC One and @bbciplayer.”