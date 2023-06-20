Love Island 2023 bombshell ‘revealed’ and she worked at HEAT magazine

It looks like a brand new bombshell is heading into the Love Island villa and we can guarantee she ain't afraid to cause some chaos.

How do we have such inside intel we hear you ask?

Well, we may or may NOT have had a run-in with a certain brunette bombshell over her ex, Love Island 2022 star, Jay Younger.

Just a little sneak peak as to what goes down here at heat HQ.

Malisa dated Jay

When Mallisa Nico packed up her belongings and disappeared from heatworld and Closer online offices just days before the new season of Love Island 2023 began, we did wonder - is she heading into the villa? It turns out, according to the Daily Mail, she truly is.

Not only was Mal (nickname basis, don't you know?) part of our team but when two very important, hard-working, not at all nosey heatworld employees were discussing the heights of the Love Island lads (there is a slight chance we refused to believe just how tall Jay really was), we got chatting to Mal.

Well, cue Malissa spinning around in her chair like some sort of super stunning James Bond villain, sadly without the furry feline in her lap, to declare Jay was in fact a giant and they had previously dated.

The two assiduous, not remotely gossipy, journalism professionals took it upon themselves to welcome Malissa into the chat where she confirmed Jay was 6ft4 and they had a romance before he left her for a summer in the Spanish villa.

When Jay joined last summer's season and was involved in the infamous crawl across the terrace with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, on the outside Malissa had revealed to the world that Jay wasn't the gent we all thought he was.

We wonder if she will be slipping his name into convo or is hoping to start a fresh with no hint of her ex, only time will tell.

Who is Malissa Nico?

Malissa is set to be the latest bombshell to ruffle a few feathers in the Love Island villa.

How old is Who is Malissa Nico?

Born September 9, she is a Virgo. The year? God only knows and Jay, we assume.

Where is Malissa Nico from?

She is from Scotland.

What does Malissa Nico do?

Well, she USED to be a fellow Bauer employee and worked with us down at heat and Closer. She's also an influencer girlie.

What happened with Malissa Nico and Jay Younger?

When Jay entered the villa last year it didn't take long for Mal to share the news that the couple had been in a relationship and even moved in together before he left her for Love Island. The audacity.

In a chat with The Sun last year, Malissa even compared Jay to Netflix villain, Joe Goldberg from You. Truly iconic.

Does Malissa Nico have Instagram?

Of course, who doesn't? @mallurpaal but if Malissa is spending some time in the Love Island villa her instagram will not be manned.