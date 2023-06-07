Maya Jama relies on this £4 high-street mascara when filming Love Island

by Emily Hirst |

With glowing skin, a top-tier wardrobe and someone we would want to be BFFs with IRL, Maya Jama is easily the best part of Love Island.

Despite her outfits being a little erm, on the pricey side(!), we were chuffed to discover some of her beauty must-haves for filming are very affordable indeed.

In fact, Maya revealed that her sultry Love Island look is all down to a drugstore mascara.

In a beauty secrets spill with The Face, Maya shared that her favourite budget-friendly beauty find is the Rimmel Scandaleyes mascara, which is currently just £4.49 on Amazon.

She raved: “It gives your lashes so much volume and length, and doesn’t dry them out either.”

The holy grail promises buildable volume and an 'ultra-smooth conditioning formula.' What’s not to love?

Plus, if it can get Maya through the rollercoaster of emotions that is Love Island…especially during a brutal Casa Amor recoupling, it must be pretty long-wearing.

Rimmel claims it delivers 'clump-free' lashes and is 'flake-proof', “smudge-proof” and easy to remove.

One reviewer wrote, "I don't have long lashes and I have tried so many mascaras. Even the high-end ones. This is just as good and a fifth of the price. It adds volume and I have sensitive eyes and find the Rimmel ones to never irritate or smudge."

Is this the only cheap-as-chips beauty buy up Maya’s sleeve? No, no, it is not!

The presenter ensures she looks wide awake with “three layers of Rimmel’s Lasting Radiance Concealer(£5.78)”.

Planning on jetting off to live your very own villa fantasy? Maya also is a huge fan of the Avène SPF(£21), stating: “It’s trusty, gets the job done and doesn’t leave residue.”