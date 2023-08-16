Mitch Taylor reveals why Molly Marsh was ‘different off camera’ and WOW

This year's Love Island contestants are taking no prisoners, none more so than 'Messy' Mitch Taylor.

The northerner was a menace in this year's villa and since Love Island 2023 came to an end, with Jess Harding and Sammy Root being crowned winners, all of the Islanders appear to be taking a leaf out of Mitch's book on how to cause chaos and carnage.

Returning contestant, Kady McDermott went IN on several of her fellow co-stars, claiming Mitch was a 'game-player' and unfollowed him on social media.

And the award goes to Messy Mitch...

Now it is Mitch's chance to chat about his time in the villa and what he really think about the OG Love Island 2016 bombshell as well as the Love Island class of 2023.

Chatting on the Bambino Becky podcast, the gas engineer was asked who he thought, "Was the most different off camera?"

His answer may surprise you as we were under the impression NOTHING was made up in the world of reality TV, right?

"Obviously it was Molly."

Mitch and Molly were first coupled up together

First of all, is it obvious? We expected the theatre queen to wake up singing a song from musical like she was the lead in Hairspray or something but it seems that's not the case.

"Other Islanders have been saying she was acting and stuff," Mitch explained. "Molly was different off camera because all the days are intense and when we were off camera Molly would take herself away and she would chill in the pool and do her own thing."

Which honestly sounds like the only way you could keep yourself sane in the villa and also explains why Molly has formed such a strong bond with Zach Noble, the master of chill.

Same, hun, same

"That's normal," Mitch agreed, "but some of the Islanders, not going to name names."

But this is Messy Mitch so of course he named, names.

"Kady," he added, "said that she was acting."

Mitch has always had a bit of a soft spot for Molly but we have to say it makes us like the finalist ever more knowing she too sometimes needs to take a step back from being a ray of shine.