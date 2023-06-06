Inside Olivia Attwood’s £50k hen do

by heat staff |

She’s due to tie the knot soon – and Olivia Attwood had no plans to let the occasion pass without having one hell of a party first.

The former Love Island star jetted off to Ibiza last week with close friends for a “no-expense-spared” trip to celebrate her upcoming nuptials to Bradley Dack – and insiders say it lived up to everyone’s expectations.

“Olivia was determined to throw the best party weekend anyone has ever been to, and it was an absolute riot,” a pal close to the reality TV star tells heat.

“It cost close to £50,000 and no expense was spared. The food was prepared by private chefs and everyone received designer keepsakes, which included personalised gifts such as photos, jewellery and quote cards explaining why the individual friendship means so much to Olivia.”

In pictures of the, er, funeral-themed bash – Olivia, 32, was saying “RIP to the girlfriend era” – shared with her 2million Instagram followers, the ex-TOWIE star was dressed in a sheer, black lace dress with a long train as she said goodbye to single life. In an Insta story, Olivia could be seen walking with a lace veil over her face as her pals , including Love Island co-star Georgia Harrison, followed, carrying roses.

The source continues, “Olivia chose the theme because she wanted to send a message that one part of her life is dying off – the wild, party side – yet, at the same time, an exciting new chapter is beginning as Mrs Dack. She can’t wait and it’s definitely a case of ‘till death do us part’ for them both.”

In fact, the pair, who met at a West End nightclub in 2015, are so inseparable that Bradley, 29, even showed up to surprise his fiancée.

Olivia entered the Love Island villa in 2017 after her romance with Brad fizzled out, and finished in third place alongside Chris Hughes. But when that relationship came to an end in February 2018, Bradley was waiting in the wings, and popped the question in Dubai in 2019. Now, they can’t wait for Liv to start her wife era.