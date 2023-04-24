Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins reveals natural hair colour and WOW

When we think about winter Love Island 2023 icon Olivia Hawkins several equally iconic things come to mind; that pose she pulled when Zara Lackenby-Brown told her about Tom Clare and Ellie Spence's smooch on the terrace, the moment she called out Kai Fagan at the Casa recouping for doing EXACTLY what she herself was doing, and, of course – OF COURSE – that signature dark brunette high pony.

Many factors help create icons; these are just three that helped create the living telly legend that is Olivia 'Liv' Hawkins. And, no, you'll be NOT be hearing any villain jokes from us in this, or any, heatworld article – we've never called Liv a villain (not judging any other publications). If those endless Disney live-action films have taught us anything it's that the word 'villain' is painfully subjective.

Olivia Hawkins (ITV) ©ITV

Because as with most 'villains', there are hidden layers underneath the tough exterior and our Liv recently peeled back one of them, revealing a HUGE secret to her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers – she's not a natural brunette. In fact, she's a blonder-than-blonde BLONDE.

Liv recently shared a collage of ADORBS childhood snaps on her Instagram story, inadvertently revealing that she had platinum blonde hair as kiddiewink. The post also reveals that she has literally been a style icon since her early years. The accessories, though.

She captioned the snaps, "The chain and Filas 🤣 yes I'm naturally a blonde 🤍."

Instagram/livhawkinss

Now we know what's hidden under that brunette pony, we can't help but wonder what a blonde adult Liv would look like. Wait a minute...

Earlier this month, Liv revealed a jaw-dropping transformation on her Instagram Story that left fans (including us) STUNNED. Not only was our girl missing her signature high pony, but her brunette locks had been transformed into luscious golden waves; like, the reverse of the movie Tangled.

Instagram/@livhawkinss

Take a breath and fret not, fans, as our girl was simply jumping on this very convincing hair-colour-change trend on social media; changing her hair colour for a split second with the tap of an app. ALTHOUGH, we have to say, this new look is somewhat of a vibe and we are trepidatiously here for Live succumbing to her, erm, natural colour.

Olivia captioned the Instagram Story post, "Having too much fun on this colour change app 🤣🤣."

Liv and her brunette high-pony entered the winter Love Island 2023 villa on day one and, lest we forget, she ended up coupling up with Will Young. The ring girl and actress from Brighton went on to couple up with a plethora of Love Island hotties, including Tom, Kai and Casa bombshell Maxwell Samuda.

Maxwell and Olivia ©ITV Pictures

After a steamy few days together, Liv and Maxwell were dumped from the villa on day 45 after receiving the fewest public vote. In a savage twist, the couple were given the power to dump another girl and another boy from the other vulnerable couples before they flew back home; they chose Claudia Fogartyand Keanan Brand. Savage.

Olivia and Maxwell dated for a short time outside of the villa, but decided to call it quits in early April.

At the time, a source revealed, “Although it was rumoured they’d already split they only had a proper chat about where their relationship was going yesterday, and they both agreed the writing was on the wall.”