Where to shop Rita Ora’s stylish Love Island outfit from tonight’s episode

It's giving SUMMER

rita ora
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

Announced as Love Island's 'latest arrival', Rita Ora will be performing a (very) intimate gig in tonight's episode on ITV2. First Neyo and now Rita Ora? Give the producers A RAISE 👏.

In the 'tomorrow night' trailer, the iconic pop queen is seen waltzing into the villa in a rather stylish ensemble, before summoning the villa with a 'Hello Islanders!' Her surprise performance comes as she releases her brand-new album You & I and here at heat HQ, we are already obsessed. It's giving summer.

During the performance, Rita is wearing a stylish white micro dress with fun ring detailing paired expertly with large white hoops and white cowboy boots.

Love Island confirmed the exciting guest on their Instagram page and it's already received plenty of comments from fans.

Excited followers wrote, "No way 😍", whilst another commented, "Queen🔥🔥"

One fan hilariously commented, "Mitch wants a few days to see if he has a connection with Rita Ora."

Petition to make Rita a bombshell, tbh.

After some digging, the star's Love Island dress looks very similar to the sold-out (and very expensive) Cult Gaia Yara Knit Dress, but we've found some high-street dupes to recreate her look without dipping into your overdraft.

SHOP Rita Ora's Love Island style:

1. Revolve Genesis Mini Dress

dress

dress
2. Style Cheat Ocean Long Sleeve Lace Back Mini Dress

dress

dress
3. Cupshe Malee Crochet Knit Swim Cover-Up

cupshe

cupshe
4. EGO Long Sleeve Backless Mini Dress In Cream Nude Crochet Knit

ego

ego
5. Boohoo Knee High Western Cowboy Boots

boots

boots
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
