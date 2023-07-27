EXCLUSIVE Dumped Islanders reveal MAJOR Scott and Catherine plot twist

One of Love Island 2023’s most tragic couples has got to be Scott van-der-Sluis and Catherine Agbaje.

They seemed a match-made in heaven, until one Casa Amor recoupling tore them apart. However, some Islanders fresh out of the Love Island 2023 villa have revealed that the love story is not all it seems, and in fact, there’s unaired comments that cast the story in a whole new light.

catherine and scott seemingly loved up ©ITV

If you somehow haven’t been keeping up to date with this Sheakesperian-esque story, here’s what happened: after Casa Amor, Catherine chose to recouple with Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, despite Scott staying loyal. When she returned, Scott and Catherine had a fight and called it quits for good. Scott then recoupled with Abi Moores, and Catherine and Elom were sent packing in a dumping that was so brutal, we’re still thinking about it.

But now, well, according to Kady McDermott and Ouzy See, fans who are hoping for a rekindled romance between Scott and Catherine shouldn’t hold their breath. Kady and Ouzy sat down with heat’s Harriet Rose for an episode of heat Dates to discuss their fellow Islanders following their abrupt dumping.

catherine and scott together in the villa ©ITV

When asked if Scott and Catherine could give fans the reunion they’re begging for, they answered with a hard no. Kady flat out said, “They weren’t compatible.”

Ouzy agreed, adding, “I don’t think Scott even liked Catherine.”

Kady then revealed Scott didn't enter Casa Amor intending to stay loyal to Catherine.

"He admitted to me that he would have recoupled in Casa if the line-up was better. They didn’t air that," she added.

kady has spilled the tea on her fellow islanders ©ITV

So, is Scott a secret game player? Kady seems to think so.

“Scott knew what he was doing. He used to say, 'You need to be in there four weeks to be a character to be remembered…'

"Scott’s great, but yeah, I don’t know how genuine his connections [ are ] .”

scott might not have been into catherine as much as we originally thought ©ITV

If you haven’t seen last night’s episode (26 July), look away now as there are major spoilers below.

In a dumping that shocked no one, Scott and Abi were dumped from the Island just after deciding that they work better as friend.

Many fans have speculated whether Scott and Catherine would have made a better match, comparing his relationship with Abi with that of the fan favourite couple.

One fan tweeted a montage of Scott and Catherine with the caption, “We can see the difference between Scott and Catherine and Scott and Abi.”

Another tweeted, “Now Scott and Catherine can rekindle and we can all sleep happy.”

Hundreds of fans obviously still support the couple, with another tweeting, “I just know Catherine is already getting ready to pick up Scott from the airport.”

When asked if he was surprised that Catherine recoupled at Casa Amor, Scott told producers, “So many thoughts were going through my mind at the time, I didn’t know what I’d be surprised at and what I wouldn’t. In the back of my mind, I wanted to try and prepare for it and then it obviously happened. I got over the situation pretty quickly so I wasn’t down about it.”

abi and scott shortly after they were dumped ©ITV

Producers also asked if Scott saw his and Catherine’s relationship going anywhere. Scott revealed, “I didn’t think I told Catherine enough before Casa Amor about how I was feeling.

“At the same time, I stayed loyal when I had the opportunity to go elsewhere. It wasn’t as if I went into Casa Amor and no-one liked me - I spoke to Gabby a bit but chose to stay loyal to Catherine. She didn’t do the same thing but hopefully it works out for her.”

And is Kady right, will there be no Scott/ Catherine reunion? According to Scott, the chances are slim.