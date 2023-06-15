Love Island ‘enemies’ reunite and sorry, WHAT?

Rememberwinter Love Island 2023? You know, the one that birthed us stars like Olivia Hawkins, Samie Elishi and Tanya Manhenga? Believe it or not, those eight weeks of utter #dramz took place this year. THIS YEAR. Which equally makes us think: how many waking minutes have we spent in 2023 either writing, talking or thinking about Love Island as both super-fans and writers for heatworld?

We started to do the maths and then started to question our life choices and that's a negative place, so why even go there? Okay, we're back in the room – Love Island series nine was legendary.

And thanks really should go to Tanya Manhenga for delivering week after week in South Africa. Some call this main character a 'villain', we call her an 'icon'. In fact, the phrases are interchangeable to us here at heatworld, cause 'hi', also villainous main character energy over here 👋.

Love Island's Tanya Manhenga (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc

A multitude of the season's story lines revolved around Tanya Manhenga and her now boyfriend Shaq Muhammad because that relationship was hardly plain sailing. Totally looking at you, Martin Akinola.

Tanya and Martin hit if off during Casa Amor – a time when Shaq was giving Tanya the serious 'ick'. The pair clicked, flirted and smooched, all resulting in Tanya bringing Martin back to a stunned main villa.

Things with Martin soon fizzled out as Tanya realised she had deep feelings for Shaq (d'aww), leaving Martin, well fuming and looking for revenge. Tanya and Martin soon fell out, leading to the pair seriously clashing at the Love Island reunion and Martin proceeding to b * tch about Tanya on various podcasts and YouTube shows – such as heat dates (hiya).

Tanya and Martin in Casa Amor (ITV)

Fast forward several months to the present (welcome back) and apparently the pair are now bosom buddies. Well, maybe not quite bosom buddies – but they are friendly; just not friendly enough to follow each other on Instagram quite yet, according to Tanya.

Speaking on Murad Merali's podcast, Tanya said, "Martin was angry at me for a lot of things but there were explanations for every single thing he didn’t like me for, but I just couldn’t explain it. But he knows now.”

She explained that the pair were forced to iron things out IRL as they run in similar friendship circles and while they're not exactly the best of friends today, there's no more tension between the pair.

However, Tanya did stress, "We’re not following each other on Instagram just yet. Baby steps. But when I see him I will give him a hug and stuff.”

Martin was caught in a love triangle with Tanya and Shaq during Love Island series 9 <meta charset="utf-8">(ITV) ©ITV Pictures

During her rather candid interview with Murad, Tanya explained how when it came to her and Martin, "what you saw was what you saw, but that’s not what it was", stressing that behind-the-scenes "it was not romantic".

She explained, “There was [ influence ] , definitely, because there was nothing there with me and Martin at all. And it got even worse when we got to the main villa because he could tell. He could tell now because I was in front of the love of my life. So it was now very obvious that ‘this girl doesn’t like me’. He didn’t understand why I just couldn’t be honest, but I couldn’t be honest because there’s a lot of things that happened which we can’t all talk about while we’re in there. Not everybody knows.”

Do we smell producer involvement, Tanya?

Tanya Manhenga at the Pride Of Manchester Awards last month (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

She continued, “It’s so hard to talk about this story because a lot of people who were in my season have a different experience. Some people will tell you the experience was smooth and they weren’t influenced. But other people’s experience was definitely not that. That was mine."