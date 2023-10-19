EXCLUSIVE Love Island’s Will speaks out on ‘bad vibes’ Tom and Casey feud

Let's be honest, Love Island 2023's summer series slapped.

The winter series did not.

In fact, we felt very little when it aired early this year. The only elements we really liked were Olivia Hawkins' consistently high pony (the headaches though), that meme of Martin Akinola eating popcorn on Movie Night and the throuple bromance between Will Young, Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman.

In case you skipped the winter series (and who could blame you), these boys were close; so close, in fact, they even bathed together once or twice.

Will Young

Sadly, the trio is no more, with Tom and Casey going on to become roommates in London and storming the London scene, and Will and girlfriend Jessie Wynter moving back to Will's family farm to live happily ever baaaaa-fter.

Back in August 2023, it came to light that Will had unfollowed Casey and Tom on Instagram, essentially breaking up the Three Musketeers once and for all (you don't unfollow someone in 2023 unless you mean business). If you want to find out Will's OG reasons for doing this, you might want to start this one from the very beginning.

Fast-forward to the here and now and it's safe to say that Will is not in Casey nor Tom's lives anymore, and vice versa. As such, during a recent chinwag with the TikTok farmer to discuss his new book For the Love of Farming: Farmer Will's Guide to Life in the Fields (which is the ultimate wholesome read), we just had to ask how things were between the former trio. Do they talk? Are they friends or even acquaintances? Are they in each other's lives in any way whatsoever?

According to Will, erm, no. In fact, his life has well and truly moved on from that dramatic chapter.

Tom, Casey and WIll ©ITV

During out chat with the farmer/reality star/now author, he briefly spoke about the complicated back-and-forth drama that caused the rift. Will told us, "To be quite honest, I’ll keep it quite short and sweet, for me, I didn’t even know it was a big thing – or a thing. I’m not particularly in their life, they’re not particularly in my life."

He continued, "My main focus is Jessie, this exciting book coming out, the farm, my family, so for it to be made into something that it’s really, really not, I can’t overly pass too much comment. It hasn’t overly affected me."

Will's focus is on the farm and Jessie ©White Lion Publishing

Will went on to stress that he's no longer in the Love Island bubble (a world that Tom and Casey are still very much a part of from the looks of their socials), adding, "I’m not in London living that glitz and glam life. I’m not going to events all the time. I’m not going out, partying, I’m just living a very wholesome life on the farm with Jessie and the family."

No prizes for who he's talking about there 👀.

Speaking of his new book, which is out now in all good book stoors (RuPaul wink), Will told us, "This was written before Love Island, so the process of writing the book was all done before I went on the show. I got approached to write a book about farming before Love Island and it’s done in exactly the way that my TikToks are done. It’s done in a very cheeky, fun, light-hearted, underlying educational way. You know, I still refer to my sheep as boys and girls, so the target audience, I would say would be absolutely everyone. As long as you’ve got a little passion for farming.”

We have a passion for you Will, so we're sold.

Will's new book is out now ©White Lion Publishing