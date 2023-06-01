Here’s how you can watch Love Island 2023 for free

by Jack Barrell |

Once we get our first taste of sunshine, the only thing on our minds is Love Island. We're only human, after all. Although it may feel like winter Love Island was merely weeks ago, with Kai and Sanam our crowned winners, it's already time to say hello to our favourite summer pastime: Love Island 2023. It's safe to say - we're more than ready for it.

At 9pm on June 5th, prepare to be transported back to the beautiful Balearic Islands, where we expect a showstopping summer series. The 10 original Love Island cast members have finally been revealed and they’re already stirring things up online. What’s even more exciting is that the public gets to decide the first round of couples this year - talk about serving a curveball from the get-go.

Not going to be around on June 5th? Perhaps you’re on a summer holiday of your own, or you’re one of Love Island’s devout international fans who believe it’s the best version (you’re right). Don’t stress, you can stay up to date on all the drama, the recouplings, and the bombshells from almost anywhere in the world. All you need is one of the best VPNs, and you can access ITVX and never miss a second.

How to watch Love Island abroad for free

As you might know, you can’t get onto ITVX if you’re not in the UK or at least on UK internet servers. The beauty of a Virtual Private Network is that you can change your IP address and access regionally blocked content. This is how you can watch Love Island outside of the UK.

Most top VPNs run on various devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and many others. They’re perfect if you’re on the go. Although, not all VPNs are capable of unblocking ITVX, nor are they suited for streaming. This is why we have to point you in the direction of ExpressVPN, it’s the best on the market and will quickly become your best friend if you want to tune in to Summer Love Island from outside the UK.

If you want to read more about streaming with a VPN, our sister site What's The Best has all the information you need.

Recommended: ExpressVPN £5.56 p/m+

ExpressVPN is our editor’s choice for a reason. It’s a premium provider renowned for reliable, fast connection speeds. It’s a totally viable option if you’re a beginner to VPNs too, with an intuitive app for practically all operating systems.

It has absolutely no trouble unblocking ITVX on over 3000 servers in 94 countries. Millions of Express subscribers use the provider for the very purpose of tuning in to Love Island year after year.

• Excellent geo-blocking capabilities

• Fast speeds

• Reliable

• Safe

• 30-day money back guarantee

1. ExpressVPN The best VPN for ITVX View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Please note: All prices are correct at time of writing. VPN deals and savings are subject to change at short notice.

When does Love Island 2023 start?

Love Island 2023 officially kicks off on Monday 5 June, at 9pm.

How do I watch Love Island 2023 through ExpressVPN?

The process is simple. Just install ExpressVPN to your device through its respective app store. Once you’ve opened the app, you can sign up/log in and activate your VPN. From this point you can change your IP to a UK location and just like that you can now get onto ITVX. It’s worth knowing that if you’re making a new ITVX account, it might request you to provide a valid UK postal code e.g., LL32 8PR, NN3, 2BZ.

The best VPNs for acessing Love Island on ITVX

While we strongly urge Love Island viewers outside the UK to use ExpressVPN, that doesn’t mean it’s the only premium VPN that can unblock ITVX. We understand some viewers might have different preferences, so here’s a shortlist of some other popular VPNs with a good chance of unblocking the UK streaming service.

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. This is a tool that encrypts your internet connection between device and network. It’s first and foremost a privacy safeguard, but it also allows users to change the location of their IP address to access regional content.

Can I use any VPN to watch Love Island 2023 for free?

We recommend ExpressVPN for very good reason, because not all VPNs will be able unblock ITVX with such ease. If you choose a different Virtual Private Network, you don’t have the ExpressVPN guarantee when it comes to watching Love Island seemlessly. ExpressVPN is your best bet to avoid any inconvenient trial-and-error process.

Is watching Love Island 2023 with a VPN legal?

Yes, using a VPN to access geo-blocked content like Love Island on ITVX is completely legal. You aren’t breaking any laws by changing your online location. The only instance you’d be committing a crime is if you were using your Virtual Private Network to access illegal websites and content.