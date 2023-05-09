Jessie Wynter hints at HUGE U-turn in Will Young relationship

Will Young and Jessie Wynter's romance is quite possibly the most wholesome, Disney-esque love story to come out of Love Island. And yes, we've taken Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's relationship – and their daughter, Bambi, named after an actual Disney character – into consideration.

Let's just recap the wholesomeness, shall we?

Jessie and Will (ITV) ©ITV

Day one, Will enters the winter Love Island 2023 villa and spends a week being friend-zoned by the majority of the girls.

Jessie enters a week later and immediately clicks with Will.

The pair become best friends.

They then fall in love.

The couple then face various trials and tribulations at the hands of Casa Amor - and those 'fake' accusations - which only ends up making them stronger.

Jessie and Will leave ahead of the final but don't care because they've won each other.

The couple move into Will's family farm to play with animals day in and day out.

Honestly; such a wholesome relationship born out of the most unwholesome show on telly, must be protected at all costs (especially now we've lost Samie Elishi and Tom Clare). So when we spotted the slightest of cracks, we just had to get involved – armed to the teeth with ceramics glue.

The next chapter of this epic modern-day love story was supposed to be Jessie returning to Tasmania in Australia (as her VISA expires this month) hand-in-hand with Will, so he could finally meet her family and spend some time in her neck of the woods (something they've frequently discussed).

Just last month, the Love Island star told The Sun, "I am looking to go back to Australia at the end of May because I think that's when my visa is until.

"Will might be coming with me, which is really exciting, and then we're going to look at what other types of visas I can have when I get back over here.

"I do see myself long-term in the UK, if Will doesn't enjoy Australia too much. Everyone I know from the UK has been saying Will's going to love Australia, so I'm concerned."

Sadly, it looks as if this chapter won't be written anytime soon, following a jaw-dropping announcement from Jessie.

Jessie Wynter and Will Young pictured together last month (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

During one of her regular Instagram Q&As, one of her 886K followers asked her, "Are you and Will going to Australia anytime soon? x", to which Jessie responded, "I will be heading back to Australia soon however we aren't 100% sure if Will is going to be able to come with me yet."

Sorry, WHAT?

We all know Will is a busy boy (being the UK's sexiest farmer and the new nation's sweetheart and all), but we really were looking forward to this next instalment in the love story (and secretly praying for a new ITVBe reality show called Jessie and Will: Down Under).