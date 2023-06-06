Will Young shows off ‘mullet’ transformation and his Love Island bestie has THOUGHTS 🫣

Love Island success story/power couple Will Young and Jessie Wynter are currently living their best lives visiting Jessie's family and friends in Tasmania (from one Love Island to another 🫶) and their wholesome social content continues to come in faster than our ability to report on it (cynically).

We're joking, we've been absolutely barmy about the winter Love Island 2023 couple since day one and it fills us with warm fuzzies to see them still so loved up 11,000 miles away months later.

Jessie and Will are still going strong ©ITV Pictures

While giving Will a guided tour of her continent, Jessie has apparently challenged her boyfriend to grow a mullet and we can't even make a joke about that because we just don't approve.

Will has been growing his new wolf-look for several weeks now and recently took to Instagram to give fans an update on his wild hair journey.

He captioned the hair transformation video, "MULLET UPDATE - since coming to Aus, I promised Jessie I’d grow a mullet. We are a few weeks in and it’s getting there!! By the end of the trip we will be laughing!!!"

While Jessie was quick to comment back with, "Loveeeee", none of Will's fellow Islanders have commented on the post – which should be telling in itself, guys.

However, Will's Love Island bestie, Tom Clare, did speak out about Will's new look in a recent Instagram Q&A on his Instagram story after being prompted by a curious fan.

The fan asked, "Honest thoughts on Will's mullet?", to which Tom replied (seemingly joking), "I reckon he pulls it off 🫣."

We reckon Tom feels exactly the same way as us, and thank the realty telly Gods for that, because we NEVER want to see Tom's gorgeous locks go through such barbaric treatment.

Instagram/@tomclare__