Love Island’s Zach Noble announces film role

Yep, just two months after making it to the Love Island final, Zach Noble has announced his very first film role; and just so you know, we're just as shocked as you; no shade to Zach – but we never had this gentle giant down as an actor.

Also, we were certain Zach's Gen Z Sharpay-esque girlfriend Molly Marsh (again, no shade - we adore her) would be the first Love Island 2023 star to catch the film world's eye, but apparently not.

Zach Noble ©Getty

We don't know a huge amount about his upcoming role, but what we do know is rather exciting.

Zach recently took to his Instagram story to share a post announcing a new short film starring British rapper Nines, presenter and entrepreneur Alhan Gençay and singer and reality star Tallia Storm.

Nines has already directed and produced two short films (long narrative features) to accompany some of his most recent music and now it looks like a third is on the way – featuring none other than Love Island's Zach.

Zach shared Nines' post to his Instagram Story adding, "Had to tap into my undiscovered acting skills for this.

"Crop Circle 3 coming soon!!!"

Instagram: @zachariah_noble97 ©Instagram

Zach is credited as "Zach from Love Island" on the official artwork, so we're guessing he's playing himself, but who knows...if you ask us, Zach's been giving 'leading man energy' since the day he stepped foot in the villa, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for something award-winning from him.

The film will accompany Nines' latest album Crop Circle 3, which he announced via Instagram last month, stating that fans can expect his latest music on Friday 6 October; no word yet as to whether the short film – starring the likes of Zach and Tallia – will be dropping at the same time, but you can bet that we'll be keeping an eye out.

Taking a closer look at the credits for the upcoming short film, it appears that Zach's famous half sister Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy will also be appearing in Nines' latest project – we're guessing that's how this link-up transpired.

Congrats, Zach; a very cool addition to an already eclectic CV – pro basketball player, reality star, film star, Mr Molly Marsh... we can't wait to see what's next. Personally, we wouldn't mind seeing him play Fiyero in Wicked – OMG, and Molly as Glinda. Imagine.

Manifest, heatworld lovelies, MANIFEST.

Zach and Molly ©Getty

This isn't exactly the first time a Love Island star has caught the attention of movie makers.

After meeting Love Island super-fan Margot Robbie at a swanky party, Chris Taylor only went and bagged himself a part in the Barbie movie as one of the Kens (seriously, Google it) – a part he was truly born to play (again, no shade).