Made in Chelsea: Joel Mignott’s iconic job outside the show

As if Joel Mignott wasn’t providing enough entertainment on Made in Chelsea: Corsica, he’s announced that he's gifting his fans with even more of his Yorkshire charm.

He has launched a new career venture outside the SW3 streets of Made in Chelsea, this time in the form of a podcast alongside his mum Krystyna who is “a renowned stage hypnotist and a kick-ass therapist.”

The podcast will have the iconic name, SOABPodcast (Son of a Bitch Podcast) and if Krystyna provides the same vibes and energy as her son, we’ll definitely be tuning in.

We would watch, or in this case listen, to anything the Yorkshire stunner makes, so we’re guessing this podcast will be a success. Especially if he plans on spilling any behind-the-scenes MIC secrets.

Before you tune in, here’s everything else you need to know about Joel...

When did Joel Mignott join Made in Chelsea?

Joel joined Made in Chelsea in April 2022, and he’s been a welcome addition. He was first introduced as Robbie Mullet’s new boyfriend, and the pair have explored their relationship throughout Joel’s time on the show.

Where is Joel Mignott from?

Joel is from Yorkshire in Leeds. We were as shocked as you were when a Northerner graced the Made in Chelsea screen.

Who is Joel Mignott dating?

Joel has dated Robbie Mullet throughout his time on the show, but the couple have recently opened their relationship up to new MIC star Geronimo Mörtl. A steamy three-way kiss was teased in the latest trailer for Made in Chelsea: Corsica, and it will be the first throuple to feature in a UK reality show.

While Made in Chelsea fans will know that Joel was previously opposed to having an open relationship, it looks like he’s found the one in Geronimo.

How old is Joel Mignott?

Joel is 26 years old.

What did Joel Mignott do before Made in Chelsea?

Joel started modelling when he was 17 years old. He then became a DJ in Los Angeles before trading in the glitz and glamour for, well, a more British glitz and glamour.

What is Joel Mignott's Instagram?

You can follow Joel on Instagram at @joelmignott.