The Made in Chelsea guide to Corsica: beach clubs, dining spots and things to do

Made In Chelsea is almost back on our screens and, this summer, the cast is swapping West London for the French island of Corsica, or more specifically, Corse-du-Sud.

Just over a two-hour flight from London, Corsica has almost 200 beaches and a nature park that occupies over 40 per cent of the island. While Corsica is known for its natural beauty, it wouldn’t be a season of MIC without boujee nightlife and expensive villas- so of course the island has a whole lot of that, too.

We've done some digging and tracked down the cast's fave beach clubs, dining spots and beaches- so you don't have to.

Villa with a view

Naturally, the cast is staying in the fanciest of villas off the coast of southeast Corsica near Porto-Vecchio, featuring a private pool with panoramic views of the sea. In the same area, Villa Alta-Rocca, just east of Porto-Vecchio sleeps six guests with three bedrooms and has a private pool and garden area that overlooks the ocean.

Prices start at £205 a night onAirbnb.com and the town is just a five-minute drive away, so everything is on your doorstep.

If you fancy something a little more upmarket, stay at the gorgeous Villa Alpana in the exclusive Cala Rossa area. Just a five-minute walk from the beach, the property has two pools and is very much giving us all the Love Island villa vibes. With prices starting at £703 a night on Vrbo.com, the villa sleeps 16 people, so it’s best to grab your friends and split the cost for this one. The more the merrier, right?

Beats on the beach

Located in Porto-Vecchio on the east coast of the island is the popular beach club Sea Lounge. This beach club has the MIC seal of approval as the cast has been spotted here multiple times, with Miles even saying that it is the “best beach bar they’d been to”. So, we’ve got very high expectations about this place, and at €50 for a sunbed, it has to be the best.

The wooden terrace right on the beachfront houses their Da Mare restaurant, which specialises in upscale cuisine such as steak tartare and ceviche, and the beach club has live music and DJs in the evening. If you’re wanting to carry on the party elsewhere, head down south to B’52 Bonifacio (another favourite of the cast while filming) for a night of strobe lighting, smoke machine atmospherics and a variety of resident DJs. Just be prepared for a hangover on the beach in the morning.

Bonifacio

Even though its old-town dates back to medieval times, Bonifacio is most known for its lively marina. Located in the south of the island, the town has an elegant, sophisticated Italian feel with lots of maze-like cobbled streets. As the marina is so huge, it’s the perfect place to rent a boat for the day, like Liv, Ruby, Miles, Temps and Freddy did, and explore the hidden beaches only accessible by boat or foot.

Bonifacio itself is encircled by citadel walls that sit almost dangerously close to the cliff edge, so if you fancy taking a bit of a hike, the walls make a great walking trail and will give you stunning views across to the nearby island of Sardinia.

Selfies and splashes

Home to lots of celebs’ holiday properties, Cala Rossa is the most exclusive area in Corsica, so naturally, its beaches attracted the MIC cast.

With bright turquoise waters and white sands, the beach overlooks the bay of Porto-Vecchio whilst being away from the hustle and bustle of the town. The cast was spotted at the Petite Plage de Cala Rossa (the smaller beach in the area) with its recognisable bridge out over the rocks that makes for a fab Insta pic.

Delicious dining

We’ve done some digging and tracked down lots of the restaurants that the cast dined at. Imogen Bloom posted a pic of herself outside popular beachside restaurant Le Tiki Chez Marco in Lecci. The restaurant serves up a range of fresh salads and pizza on the terrace and delicious cocktails on the rooftop. Make sure to book in advance as it can get busy.

Dining in Porto-Vecchio town centre was a popular choice for the cast, with Liv, Temps and Freddy all spotted at al fresco restaurant Les Beaux Arts, which serves traditional Corsican food. They were later seen just down the road at Chez Anna – a small Italian restaurant serving up pizza and pasta. Lots of the restaurants in this area are smaller and locally run, serving up a mix of both French and Italian-influenced eats outside on the cobbled streets.