EXCLUSIVE Mark-Francis Vandelli reunites with Made in Chelsea star following savage ‘shade’ at current cast

We haven’t seen him on Made in Chelsea in a while, but Mark-Francis Vandelli is set to make a return to reality TV on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating as he looks for love alongside Love Island’s Adam Collard and Chloe Burrows.

Mark-Francis isn’t the first MIC star to join the Celebrity Dating Agency, as the likes of Sam Thompson, Alik Alfus and Georgia Toffolo have all appeared on Celebs Go Dating before.

Another Made in Chelsea cast member who previously enlisted the help of dating experts Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson is Sophie Hermann, who appeared on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion in 2021.

When we caught up with Mark-Francis at the Celebs Go Dating launch party, he revealed he’s reuniting with his pal Sophie on the E4 dating show as she’ll be popping by to give him some advice.

Mark-Francis and Sophie in 2016 (pictured with Emma Weymouth) ©Getty

“Sophie is great,” he told us. “She has [done Celebs Go Dating] and she actually came on the show.”

Although it turns out Sophie’s words of wisdom might have been too little too late as Mark added, “She gave me a few words of advice when I’d finished filming, so that was less useful than it might have been.”

Still, we can’t wait to see the iconic Made in Chelsea duo back on our screens.

Mark – who also revealed he’s still friends with co-star Victoria Baker-Harber – and Sophie’s reunion comes after he threw some pretty savage shade at the current Made in Chelsea cast earlier this year.

Mark is still besties with his Made in Chelsea co-star Victoria Baker-Harber ©Getty

When the official MIC Instagram account shared a picture of the cast, including Miles Nazaire, Issy Francis-Baum and Emily Blackwell, Mark commented, “Who are these people and why do they look so unwell?”

Ouch. There’s nothing quite like a Mark-Francis Vandelli put down, is there?

The reality star also told us that he’s hoping Celebs Go Dating will reveal another side to him as he explained, “The truth is that I thought it was a really good opportunity to uncover a different aspect of my personality because I feel as though anyone who has watched Made in Chelsea is very familiar with Mark-Francis, which is absolutely me, but we’re multi-faceted individuals.”