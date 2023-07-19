Made in Chelsea couple QUITS show citing ‘control’ issues

It's a sad day at heat HQ today, as we have just discovered the heart-breaking news that TWO fan favourites have left Made in Chelsea.

Reality TV's poshest cast recently spent some time in Corsica filming for the upcoming series and although some of the MIC regulars weren't in attendance we weren't too concerned as not everyone enjoys jetting off half way around the world for an all-inclusive, free holiday for several weeks.

As it turns out, we very much should have been worried...

Emily will return for the nest season of MIC

Although Emily Blackwell has assured us she is "90 percent" sure she will be retuning for filming when it is back on UK soil the same can't be said for everyone else.

It turns out OG Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke-Locke and husband Gareth Locke-Locke won't be retuning to the streets of SW3 any time soon and, sorry, WHAT THE HELL?

ollie and Gareth have quit MIC

Chatting to The Sun, the married couple have decided to put all there attention on their new show, Our Daddy Diaries, that is currently being streamed on YouTube.

Gareth and Ollie, who married in November 2020, are expecting twins via surrogate any day now and the new series follows them on their journey as they prepare for the arrival of their children.

Giving their reason for stepping back from their old show, Gareth explained, "Made in Chelsea is about young people making up and breaking up. We're very much the dads of it all."

Ollie added, "It came the time for something new and for us to have something we have control over. We're part of the production of our new show and we'll get to share absolutely everything with our fans. With the kids coming along it's a completely different path we're taking. We've outgrown Chelsea in that respect."

Ollie has been part of the structured reality series ever since 2011 when the first episode aired. He was part of the original cast alongside the likes of Caggie Dunlop and his BFF Binky Felstead.

Ollie has been adored by viewers and his fellow cast for years and after a few tumultuous relationships, including one with Gabriella Ellis back in season one, Ollie finally found love with Gareth and the couple wed in 2020.

Gareth added, "We wanted to share our journey of becoming dads and this is a way we can break the fourth wall. It's not a static set, so that's the most exciting bit."