Made in Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps teases new job following Liv Bentley split

In one of the saddest moments in Made in Chelsea history, two of our favourite cast members called it a day on their three year relationship.

Liv Bentley and Tristan Phipps's break up was documented throughout the last few episodes of MIC and no we're not crying, it's just our hay fever.

The duo had a rocky relationship but after a holiday to South Africa where the exes channeled their inner David Attenborough and went on a safari adventure it all seemed gravy. Alas, just a few months later they split.

Since the break up Liv has been sunning it up in Corsica with the rest of the MIC crew, a special nod to the SW4 Lothario Miles Nazaire who seems to be keeping Liv company during their hols. Such a good friend.

Tristan has also enjoyed some time in the sun and is currently in Spain where he did a classic reality TV star Q&A on his Instagram and OF COURSE one of the first questions was about his love life.

One of Tristan's followers asked "So you have a new girlfriend?"

"Absolutely not," Tristan scoffed, "I am done with girlfriends forever I reckon."

Forever? Surely not. There must be another stunning blonde out there who is going to catch Tristan's eye.

"Single till I die," he joked.

Another fan asked Tristan about his future endeavours, "Will you be on The Challenge again in the future?"

Tristan took part in The Challenge UK in February of this year, he competed alongside Geordie Shore legend Nathan Henry and TOWIE's James Lock, of course Tristan came out on top and was crowned champion of the series.

"One hundred percent I would absolutely love to do The Challenge again," he answered, before adding, "I would absolutely kill to do it again, take the gold baby".

Well, if things get awkward with Liv on MIC at least he's got a backup plan in place.