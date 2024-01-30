EXCLUSIVE: Erica Roberts reveals new job with MAFS co-star and it’s NOT Jordan Gayle

The new series of Married At First Sight Australia has already started down under which means it will shortly be hitting our screens over here and are we excited? Just a tad.

The Aussie version of the social experiment turned reality TV show is historically even wilder than its UK counterpart and that is saying something seeing as the most recent season of MAFS UK was a whirlwind of utter chaos.

One person who knows firsthand how wild it is to take part in the dating show is 2023 bride, Erica Roberts.

Erica ©channel 4

Joining as an intruder bride, Erica was matched with Jordan Gayle and they are one of the few couples still going strong now that the series is over.

We managed to catch up with Erica recently to talk all things life after MAFS, living with her bae, what is in store for the dancer, and one of Erica's new endeavours (which has us all kinds of excited).

The Scottish bride is the latest celeb to be working with beauty brand BPerfect; Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is also an ambassador of the make-up powerhouse, so we know she's in good hands.

erica on her 'wedding day' ©channel 4

Erica was chatting about the new BPerfect Cosmetics Full Impact Concealer and loved that it was such an inclusive product.

"The concealer comes in 26 shades," she revealed "which is just amazing. It's so rare for a make up brand to have that many shades especially on one product."

The Edinburgh native also hinted at another cosmetics collection we could be seeing soon.

Her fellow MAFS cast mate, Adrienne Naylor, is also now part of the BPerfect family and SURELY this means the two fan faves have some super cosmetics collabs coming our way?

"Do you think that you guys [Erica and Adrienne] would ever do something together? A podcast or start a brand?"

erica and Adrienne ©channel 4

"Well, actually, it's funny you say that because we have just found out BPerfect want us to drop our very own Galentine's bundle with them."

No you don't understand, we are obsessed.

"It'll all be Valentines Day vibes."

Erica added, "We're absolutely buzzing for it."

If any of the MAFS girlies were going to nail the world of make-up it was going to be Erica and Adrienne and as a duo it just makes so much sense.

During her time on the show, the Scottish bride always looked next level glam and ofc we quizzed her during our Selfcare Sunday segment re how to achieve a 'glowy' look so be sure to check that out.

The BPerfect Cosmetics Full Impact Concealer can be purchased from www.bperfectcosmetics.com for £14.95