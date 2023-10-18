Wait, what? MAFS UK’s Georges and Ella knew each other before the show

The new series of Married at First Sight has been a whirlwind of shock exits, explosive rows and just a trickle of debauchery.

We can't remember the last time so many hopeful romantics had either quit or been booted out of the experiment and judging by the trailer for future episodes the drama has barely begun.

But as much as it's kicking off on screen, we are living for the carnage off-screen, especially when the contestants take to social media to have therapeutic rants about 'snakes'.

MAFS UK CAST ©CHANNEL 4

As well as posting on Instagram and TikTok, the MAFS 2023 cast are making the podcast rounds and sharing just as much juicy gossip in interviews.

Georges Berthonneau was a guest on the, 'Divorced! Beheaded! THRIVED!' podcast this week where he chatted about all things surrounding his wedding, his wife and his wild life.

The groom, who has been matched with Peggy Rose, was asked by podcast hosts Adrian and Sophie which other bride he would have picked if he wasn't coupled with Peggy and the answer wasn't all that surprising.

"It probably would have been Ella [Morgan], you know," Georges confessed, "I feel that we got on really well, we were both extremely inappropriate. Laughing and jokey, we were like big kids together."

Georges is matched with Peggy ©channel 4

Ella even made a comment about how her and Peggy looked strikingly similar what with the long blonde locks, blue eyes and golden tan.

Continuing to chat about Ella, Georges threw in, "Obviously because I knew her before."

No, Georges NOT obviously; nobody was aware of this nugget of information. Luckily for us, Adrian was just as stumped by the comment and demanded more info.

He quizzed, "How did you guys know each other before the show?"

Georges knew Ella before MAFS ©channel 4

"So I actually knew Ella from five years ago when I lived in Bristol," Georges revealed, "I think we originally met in a club, I am not sure, or we ended up sliding into each other DMs once upon a time."

Of course they did.

"Like years ago," he added, "and we were going to go for a drink and we never did."

Is Peggy aware that the duo have history? We have a feeling this revelation will go down like a lead balloon with Georges' bae.