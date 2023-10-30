MAFS Jordan Gayle spends night out with Made in Chelsea star amid cast fallout

He may well be caught up in one of the many Married At First Sight feuds but that doesn't mean groom Jordan Gayle can't enjoy a night out with a fellow reality TV star.

Matched with Scottish dancer, Erica Roberts, Jordan is currently playing a game of back and forth shade with fellow groom, Luke Worley.

The two MAFS stars fell out when they realised they had rather opposing views surrounding JJ Slater and his, ahem, indiscretion which featured him messaging Ella Morgan behind the back of his 'wife,' Bianca Petronzi.

Naughty JJ.

Jordan and erica ©channel 4

From that moment on Jordan and Luke have been at war and it has trickled into the world of social media where the two grooms have been posting mocking videos of each other at every opportunity. It's giving major Regina George energy.

The low key slander is at times brutal but downright hilarious for us lot who are watching the drama unfold via Instagram stories and comedic skits.

But Jordan decided to take a break from mocking Luke and enjoy a night out with not only a former MAFS groom, who knows all too well the drama of the show, but also a Made in Chelsea star.

Guy Connolly, who dated MIC's Yasmine Zweegers before the whole Sam Prince fiasco, shared a snap of him partying it up a storm with Jordan and Adrian Sanderson.

©Instagram @guyconnolly

Adrian, who took part in MAFS 2022 was matched with Thomas Hartley and although the duo are very much no longer together, Adrian recently showed his support for the show via his Instagram and TikTok.

He also posted a photo of him and Jordan with the caption "MY NEW BROMANCE @Jordanrmgayle" which we are obviously obsessed with. They do have matching hair styles after all.

©instagram @guyconnelly

As for Guy, he may have only had fifteen minutes of fame with the guys and girls of SW3 and have had his heartbroken by Yasmine but clearly he is living his best life partying a collection of MAFS guys and gals.