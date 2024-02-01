MAFS UK’s Kasia London: her age, job, and what happened with Kwame Badu

Married at First Sight UK has had many brides and grooms over the years, some successful, majority of them less so. MAFS 2022 had some of the most memorable couples to date - who can forget Thomas Hartley and Adrian Sanderson’s dramatic break-up at the final dinner party? Or Kwame Badu and Kasia London’s park bench date?

Well we thought that now is a good time to see what Kasia has been up to and where she stands with Kwame.

Who is Kasia London?

Kasia is a salon-owner and was formerly a bride on Married at First Sight UK 2022.

How old is Kasia London?

Kasia is 37 years old.

Who was Kasia London married to on Married at First Sight UK?

Kasia was paired with Kwame on MAFS UK, and while the marriage made for some great TV moments - their park bench date during the homestay episode springs to mind - it was not meant to be.

Kasia also gained a lot of public attention for her Fleabag-esque glance at the camera when her new husband told her, “Having sex and getting intimate can cloud your judgement… We are not here for foolishness, we are here for realness.”

Unsurprisingly, Kwame and Kasia chose to leave the experiment during their final commitment ceremony.

What did Kasia London say about Kwame?

Kwame and Kasia had many reasons for splitting up, but they were off to a rocky start when Kwame admitted that she was not his usual type physically speaking.

After the show aired, Kasia told The Sun, “I came on the experiment to find love and a man that would stand by my side through thick and thin. But, it turns out that the man selected for me would only stick with me through THIN.”

She also posted a since deleted Instagram post where she scribbled her husband out of every wedding picture and wrote what she looks for in a ‘real’ husband.

Does Kasia London have children?

Shortly after leaving the show, Kasia revealed that she had been a teen mum, and shared a post to her thousands of followings highlighting the struggles she’d been through. The mum of two posted pictures of herself pregnant at 15 years old captioned "for inspirational purposes only".

In a lengthy caption, Kasia wrote, "I make the most out of any situation. I'll seek [and] find happiness in any situation. I'll confront what I need to confront in my own way & in my own time, gracefully. Well.... my method is clearly working… I'll never forget where I come from."

She received an outpouring of love for these posts, and earned herself many more fans and followers in the process.

What does Kasia London do now?

Since leaving MAFS UK, Kasia is still an entrepreneur and runs her body contouring clinic.

Does Kasia London have an Instagram account?

She does, and you can join her 234k followers and follower her at @kasia.london.