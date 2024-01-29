MAFS UK’s Kwame Badu: his age, girlfriend, and what happened with Kasia London

Married At First Sight UK is undoubtedly one of the best reality shows on TV, and we won’t argue about this. Two strangers meet and immediately say ‘I do’ taking on the role of husband and wife and promising to be together forever - or at least for the next three months or so. What could possibly go wrong?

However, one MAFS 2022 contestant had more than just the title of husband - did you know that Kwame Badu was also Mr. Ghana 2000? 25 years later, Kwame is still in great shape, but what else is he up to?

Who is Kwame Badu?

Kwame was a groom on Married At First Sight UK 2022. Before he appeared on the reality show, he was a motivational speaker and business owner.

How old is Kwame Badu?

Kwame is 43 years old.

Who was Kwame Badu partnered with on MAFS UK?

Kwame was paired up with beauty salon owner Kasia London, and the pair were doomed from the start when Kwame admitted that his new wife was not his type.

After Kasia expressed excitement for their first night together, Kwame memorably told his wife, "Having sex and getting intimate can cloud your judgement… We are not here for foolishness, we are here for realness."

Who doesn’t want to hear that on their wedding night?

Viewers will probably best remember the pair from the homestay episode when Kwame chose to take her to his local park instead of home to meet his family. This naturally caused viewers to spiral and come up with all kinds of theories and we have to admit, even we were convinced at one point that he had a secret wife at home.

One viewer tweeted, "Kwame won’t take Kasia home, no one from his family went to their wedding & his friends know something she doesn’t by the looks on their faces! Kasia run now before we see you on a season of sister wives!"

Kwame later opened up about this iconic moment in an interview with Representz Radio.

The host Jourdan voiced all of our suspicions and asked why he wasn’t willing to show her his home, asking, “You got a wife in there? What’s going on?”

Kwame admitted, “For me, the privacy and secrecy wasn’t for Kasia, it was to the general public… The whole context wasn’t shown on the episode, but what I was highlighting to her was, ‘Look, I’m more than happy to take you to my property, we can go now… but once the cameras are gone.’

"I have two children, I have two girls and we live in congested London.”

So, it turns out, he had no secret marriage, just two children he wanted to keep out of the public eye.

Kwame’s visit to Kasia’s home was equally disastrous and resulted in all three of her sisters admitting that he didn’t seem right for her. Shortly after, the pair chose to leave the experiment at the final commitment ceremony. They admitted that they have not spoken since the show ended, and according to Kasia, they want to keep it that way.

Who is Kwame Badu dating?

After MAFS UK came to an end, Kwame has since found love with singer-songwriter and personal trainer, Nalika Nevaeh.

What does Kwame Badu do now?

Since MAFS UK, Kwame has continued to work at KB Consultancy, but he has also become a video creator, hosts KB Talkshow, and launched KB Productions.

Does Kwame Badu have an Instagram account?

He does, and you can follow him at @kwame.badu.