EXCLUSIVE: MAFS UK’s Laura Jayne Vaughan hits back at Georges Berthonneau amid ‘fame hungry’ accusations

If you’ve been getting a weird sense of déjà vu while watching the latest series of Married At First Sight UK then don’t fear, it’s probably because quite a few cast members have appeared on TV before.

Nathanial Valentino has been on Geordie Shore’s Hot Single Summer series and Peggy Rose was a contestant on Take Me Out. Then there’s Laura Jayne Vaughan, Brad Skelly and Georges Berthonneau who have all appeared on Celebs Go Dating (Laura dated Gary Lucy, while Brad dated Charlotte Crosby and Georges dated Chloe Sims).

Given the cast’s extensive reality TV past, it’s not surprising that fans of the show have branded some of the brides and grooms as “fame hungry”. One social media user wrote, “So many of them have already been in something else,” while another fumed, “Knew I recognised half of them! What’s the point in that?”

Many of this year's MAFS UK cast members have been on TV before ©Channel 4

It’s not just members of the public who have commented on this either as, despite his own prior TV work, Georges has admitted he’s questioned whether some of his co-stars are on the show for fame rather than love.

“I actually feel there are cast members on the show for fame,” he told The Sun.

“I’m not afraid to say what I think. During the dinner parties I didn’t really sit on the side very often.

“I promised myself I was going on it for one thing and one thing only which was to meet someone.”

Laura (pictured with Arthur) has taken issue with Georges' comments ©Channel 4

However, fellow MAFS star Laura has clapped back at Georges’ “jarring’ comments and insisted “you’ve got to take them with a pinch of salt”.

“I love Georges, but he was on Celebs Go Dating. Pretty sure he was on it for quite a while,” Laura exclusively told heat.

“Me and Georges are very close. I love him as a person but I think to know someone’s motives, unless you’ve heard it from the horse’s mouth, is just casting aspersions.”

Although Laura said she “gets why people are saying these things”, she insisted that the cast all have “pure intentions” in joining the show.

She revealed, “When you see us all turn up to those commitment ceremonies with our heart on our sleeve, our guard dropped.

“Give us a chance because we might actually prove you wrong.”