MAFS UK’s Erica Roberts lifts the lid on ‘not genuine’ couple

The latest episode of Married at First Sight UK was probably the most explosive yet, and considering how dramatic this series has been so far, that's really saying something. This tension is largely due to the genius idea to introduce intruder couples halfway through the experiment. Whatever those producers are getting paid, it isn't enough.

On what was meant to be a relaxing spa day, Jay Howard asked newbies Erica Roberts and JJ Slater what their first impression was of the other couples, and as you would expect, fights ensued.

Erica and Jordan's wedding ©Channel 4

Intruder Erica singled out two couples in particular. The first was Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba, “Laura and Arthur, listening to the commitment ceremony yesterday, I don’t know what it is, but part of it didn’t feel genuine.”

She told heat, “I was… a bit wary of Laura and Arthur when I first came in. I got the vibe that Arthur was very good at just saying what everyone wants to hear. I did address this to him on the show… But again, I don't know, I still had a vibe that I didn't think they were 100% for each other.”

Laura and Arthur at the 1st Commitment Ceremony ©Channel 4

She then focused on Peggy Rose and Georges Berthonneau, telling Peggy, “I think with you, Peggy, I feel bad for you, especially yesterday my heart went out to you, because you keep having to explain yourself.”

It’s true that Georges hascome under fire for a few of his comments, with wife Laura standing by his side every time so far.

Peggy and Georges MAFS UK ©Channel 4

Erica went on to admit that although Peggy and Georges seem strong now, she was never convinced of their connection.

**“**I'm not 100%, I'm not buying it too much. I think, right now they seem really strong.

"But later on [the show], you see why I feel that way. There was just some things that didn't add up. When the math isn't mathing. It wasn't adding up. But for now, they obviously seem alright.”