MAFS UK’s Nathanial reunites with co-star following dramatic exit

Remember when Married At First Sight was about finding true love?

Nah, nor us.

The social experiment turned dating show returned in September and over the passed few weeks it has well and truly cemented itself as the most explosive reality TV programme out there.

The Aussie version of the series set the tone for chaos and carnage earlier on in the year with Harrison Boon and Jesse Burford making for hella entertaining telly and clearly the UK cast were taking notes.

We may go as far was to say that the MAFS UK class of 2023 are equally as wild, if not more so, than their Australian counterparts.

Ella, Tasha and Paul ©channel 4

One particular storyline that has been at the centre of the drama from the very first episode is the tumultuous relationship between Nathanial Valentino and Ella Morgan.

One of the first couples to be matched, Ella and Nathaniel had a successful wedding ceremony and seemed to be on good terms but it all went downhill rapidly.

Nathanial and Ella are no more ©channel 4

Long story short, Ella and Nathaniel could never get themselves on the same page and Ella ended up getting a flirt on with JJ Slater.

The same JJ who is supposed to be 'married' to Bianca Petronzi and NOT coupling up with someone else, however couple up they did and now Ella and her new bae have returned to MAFS in a brand new couple.

JJ and Ella ©channel 4

Nathaniel left the show, what with him now being single and all that but he is still very much in contact with some of his fellow MAFS stars and we love to see it.

Taking to her Instagram, Bianca shared a story of her enjoying a meal and she was joined by Nathanial as well as a few of the other romantic hopefuls including Erica Roberts, her 'husband' Jordan Gayle and Adrienne Naylor.

©Instagram, @biancapetronzi

Captioning the video "Northern Gang🕊️," Bianca showed the faces of her fellow MAFS cast all smiles as they enjoyed a meal out together at The Alchemist in Manchester.