Married At First Sight UK’s Porscha Pernnelle: ‘I thought Terence had potential’

"You’re going to see some fireworks,” says MAFS UK’s Porscha Pernnelle when we ask her about what’s coming up on the reality show.

The executive assistant, 36, is proud of how she reclaimed herself throughout the process, and while she refuses to let slip where she and Terence Edwards stand today, it’s clear we’re in for a ride…

How do you think the experts did with your match?

I was really happy meeting Terence – I was pleasantly surprised. Both personality-wise and looks, I felt like we gelled. I thought, “Yeah, this has potential.”

Can you tease what’s coming up on your journey?

I think other couples may have quite a smooth sailing journey. But for us, it’s definitely up and down. We have some growing pains. We’re going to keep you at the edge of the seats – you never know what happens with us.

What did you learn about yourself during the experiment?

Going into it, I knew what I wanted, but I hadn’t thought about what I didn’t want in a relationship. I think that is such an important thing that everyone should consider. Everything you do as an adult impacts your children. As a mother [to three-year-old Ethan], I’m looking at it from the perspective of, “OK, for me alone, this would be fine. But I don’t want my son to see this. I don’t want him to think this kind of behaviour is OK.”

Have you built up strong friendships?

Honestly, without the friendships, I don’t think I would have made it. It’s such an intense experiment. It’s not just about marriage, you’re testing yourself. We were all each other’s backbones.