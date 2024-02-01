MAFS UK’s Richie Dews: his age, famous bandmates and marriage to Lara Eyres

Since we have to wait until the summer for the next series of Married at First Sight UK, we have plenty of time to remember our favourite brides and grooms of the past. Some seemed doomed from the start, like the short-lived Terence Edwards and Porscha Perenelle, whereas othered seemed perfect for each other only to dramatically break up, like Thomas Kriaras and Rozz Darlington.

There are shockingly few remaining couples now that we’re tallying them up like this.

One pair that seemed perfect on their wedding day but quickly learned that they weren’t meant to be was Lara Eyre and Richie Dews. Here’s a refresher on their marriage and what Richie is up to now.

Who is Richie Dews?

Richie Dews was a groom on MAFS UK 2022.

How old is Richie Dews?

Richie is 52 years old.

Where is Richie Dews from?

Richie is originally from Sheffield.

What happened to Richie Dews on Married at First Sight?

Richie Dews said his ‘I Dews’ with dancer Lara and they seemed off to a promising start as he serenaded her on their wedding day and she somehow didn’t find this impossibly cringe.

However, Lara seemed less than thrilled when Richie admitted that he had never been in love before.

Eventually, following a rocky journey, the pair chose to leave the experiment after an emotional commitment ceremony where they admitted that they just weren’t meant to be.

What band was Richie Dews in?

Richie was a guitarist in the band Dare, and although you may not have heard of them, you could be familiar with their frontman, Darren Wharton of Thin Lizzy fame. For all of you science fans reading this, Brian Cox was also a former member of the band, although he and Richie never overlapped.

What does Richie Dews do now?

Richie works as a sales executive at the Rich Tones music shop in Lowfield, but he hasn’t left his dream of pursuing music behind. He is still releasing music, and earlier this year he put out a single that he hoped would set the record straight on his ill-fated marriage.

Was Richie Dews on Take Me Out?

It turns out that MAFS UK was not Richie’s first time trying his hand at dating via reality TV. He appeared as a contestant on Take Me Out back in 2011, where he went on a date with 26-year-old Tasha Tyers. Once wasn’t enough for our Richie, as he appeared on the show once again in 2018 for a celebrity special.

Does Riches Dews have an Instagram account?

He sure ‘Dews’- that was our last, and arguably worst joke - follow him at @richiedews.