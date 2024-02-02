MAFS UK’s Whitney Hughes: her age, Instagram and secret romance with Matt Murray

The new series of the Aussie Married At First Sight will be back on our TV screens soon and is ANYBODY actually ready for it? Just when we think they can't get any crazier, a groom goes and tries to kick a door down or a bride makes a move on a groom who is NOT her groom.

Judging by the latest batch of Australian romantics it looks as though the producers have only gone and picked the wildest bunch they could find, we may be excited, but we're probably not ready.

One person who knows all too well how crazy the MAFS experience is is Whitney Hughes.

Who is Whitney Hughes?

She is a reality TV star who took part in series seven of MAFS UK back in 2022.

How old is Whitney Hughes?

She is 33 years old.

whitney ©getty

Where is Whitney Hughes from?

She is originally from St Albans.

What does Whitney Hughes do?

Before MAFS she was a personal assistant but nowadays she does a whole host of things.

Whitney has a podcast with fellow MAFS bride April Banbury called The Single Life Pod, and she is also a contestant on the OnlyFans TV show, There's A Catch where she tackles the life of being a deckhand.

Whitney is also an influencer and has worked with countless brands including Pretty Little Thing, Steve Madden and Pour Moi.

whitney and April ©getty

When was Whitney Hughes on Married At First Sight?

She was on the social experiment turned reality TV show in 2022.

Who was Whitney Hughes with on Married At First Sight?

Whitney was matched with Duka Cavoli on the show and although they were one of the first couples to walk down the aisle they are no longer together. They split before the show was even over when Whitney started dating a different groom, Matt Murray, BEHIND DUKA'S BACK. Naughty Whitney.

Once their secret romance was outed, Whitney and Matt even returned to the show as a new couple but alas it was not to be and they are, also, no longer together.

What is Whitney Hughes' Instagram?

You can follow her at @whitneyelizabethhughes.