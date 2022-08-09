Britney’s back and working with a musical legend

by Millie Payne |

Ever since her 13-year conservatorship came to an end last November, Britney Spears has been embracing her newfound freedom and shouting about it from the rooftops.

And the latest in an expanding list of post-conservatorship milestones is Britney’s confirmed return to the music scene, which has ended weeks of speculation regarding a potential comeback.

This will be the first time the pop culture icon has released music since her conservatorship was terminated, and she is not going it alone.

Britney has collaborated with Sir Elton John on a new song called Hold Me Closer, which explains rumours that the megastars were releasing a new version of his '70s banger Tiny Dancer. And while additional details are expected in the coming weeks, Sir Elton, 75, wasted no time dropping a teaser on Instagram.

The hitmaker shared an image of the song’s title, alongside a rose and rocket emoji and hashtagged the same content. Sparking a social media hype, the post’s comments read, “AHHH BRITNEY IS COMING”, “Let’s get this to #1 britneyarmy #eltonarmy” and “ELTON & BRITNEY!! 2 LEGENDS ON 1 SONG!! WE’RE READY!! WE NEED TO GET IT TO NUMBER ONE!!”

Brit and Elt in 2013 ©Getty

Britney’s legal battle over her conservatorship became more public in 2019 and sparked the influential #FreeBritney movement. Following her public testimony, in which she accused her family and management of abuse, the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

She still achieved musical success during this time with chart-topping albums Circus (2008) and Femme Fatale (2011), and even embarked on a four-year Las Vagas residency to promote her last two albums Britney Jean (2013) and Glory (2016).