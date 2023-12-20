East 17 now – where are East 17 members now?

Well, we know for a fact that they performed at Clapham LGBTQ+ club The Two Brewers earlier this month – cause we were there. Sadly not in giant white puffer coats, as ours was already checked into the cloak room.

But cast your mind back 1991, when a new boyband hit the music scene and took us all by surprise. East-17 had the charm, the charisma and the looks.

They became firm favourites with radio stations, competition for Take That, and had thousands of adoring fans screaming after them wherever they went.

Their songs were actual tunes, collaborating with the world's biggest artists. Who can forget Stay Another Day - it made music video history and we literally heard it live last week.

But when their lead singer Brian Harvey became engulfed in a drug-related controversy, after he said, "It's cool to take drugs" and claimed that Ecstasy "can make you a better person", he was given the boot from the band, leaving them with no lead singer.

And it seemed to go downhill for the singers as they then split in 1997.

However, since then, they've had more reunions and new members than we've had hot dinners. Oh, and they've now seemingly dropped the space between East and 17, and are known as 'East17' according to their socials; but that might change again by the time we're finished updating this article.

East 17 members

As IF you need reminding - but will do it anyway, because we're nice like that.

The most famous, of course, was the lead songwriter and vocalist Tony Mortimer, who started the band after landing a record deal with London Records in 1991 with his original rap material. Then came Brian Harvey, who facially was probably the most recognisable for taking the melodic leads during the choruses (and standing at the front of the Stay Another Day video in his fluffy white hood). In the original line-up was also John Hendy and Terry Coldwell, but more on them later.

The band were named after the postcode of the area in which they grew up - Walthamstow, London - which was also the name of their first single. Speaking of the pop 'feud' between East 17 and their 90s pop rivals Take That, music mogul of the era Guy Adams said, "They shaved their heads, and had tattoos, and were a lot, lot cooler than...Take That."

"In the great five-year battle that dominated British pop, East 17 were also on the winning side. Their music was sharper and more streetwise. It was infused with hip hop and sold by the bucketload: 18 million records across Europe, compared with Take That's paltry 17 million."

Pah, PALTRY - y'hear that, Gary?

The golden era of UK boy bands may be over, but here at heatworld we've decided to take a trip down memory lane to see what the gang are up to now.

CHECK OUT: Where are the members of East 17 now?

Gallery East 17 - Where are they now? 1 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Tony Mortimer Tony Mortimer wrote most of East 17's biggest hits, including their number one singer Stay Another Day. He also sung or rapped most of the verses, before Brian Harvey kicked in with his incredible choruses. 2 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Tony Mortimer When the band reunited in 1998, Mortimer decided not to return, focusing on solo music instead. However, he did reunite with the band in 2010 for three years, releasing I Can't Get You Off my Mind and Friday Night. Nowadays, Tony focuses on being a record producer from his studio in Essex as well as raising his two daughters, Atlanta and Ocean, with his partner Tracey. In December 2019, Tony released a re-recorded version of East 17 hit Stay Another Day with the Waltham Forest Youth Choir, to raise money for mental health charity CALM. 3 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Brian Harvey Brian Harvey was the lead singer of the band, adding his soulful and harmonic voice to all the choruses of the band's hit singles. However, he was kicked out of the band in 1997, after he became embroiled in a drug-related controversy in which he had said, "It's cool to take drugs." 4 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Brian Harvey Brian was quick to reunite with the John and Terry in 1998, under E-17. He enjoyed some success with the band but he then signed a record deal with Edel Records and had two singles released in 2001, which both got into the top 30. In 2004, Brian was announced as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. However, he had to pull out after his grandmother sadly passed away while he was travelling to Australia. Since then, Brian hit the headlines after he ate four jacket potatoes and ended up running over his own body with his own car... He has since stayed out of the limelight, but has still been releasing music. He now runs his own streaming events under BHTV. He also shares A LOT of East 17 throwbacks on Instagram. 5 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images John Hendy John Hendy was (sadly) seen as one of the backing singers of the band, but his look was essential for the edgy and quirky band. 6 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images John Hendy John stayed with the band, reuniting with Brian and Terry in 1998, and becoming one of the only original members left, until the band split again. However, he returned when they reunited in 2006 yet revealed he'd quit the band in 2018, citing personal reasons and wishing them luck in their future. He's stayed out of the limelight since. From the looks of his socials, he's opted for the quiet, wholesome family life. 7 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Terry Coldwell Like John, Terry Coldwell was pretty much in the background during the bands heyday. However, his rapping skills did come in handy as he "spit some beats" over a few of the bands tracks. 8 of 8 CREDIT: Getty Images Terry Coldwell Terry joins John in being the only two members to stick through the East 17 and E-17 days (and now East17). He still performs with the band, which is now made up of Terry, Robbie Craig (since 2014) and Terry John since 2018. We can't keep up with the band member changes...

To clarify, because if we're confused, then you must be – the group continues to perform all over the shop today under the name 'East17' (no space) and the lineup of Terry Coldwell, Joe Livermore, and former Artful Dodger collaborator Robbie Craig. And you thought the Sugababes were confusing....

The boys have a new single out called I Just Wanna and are spending a fair amount of their time in 2023 starring in adverts in white puffer jackets.