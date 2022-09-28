Hear’Say band: where are they now?

Hear'Say were catapulted to stardom when they won Popstars in 2001, impressing the nation and judges with their voices, moves and star quality.

Made up of Danny Foster, Myleene Klass, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan, the band stormed their way up the charts with their debut single Pure and Simple and the album Popstars, which both went straight in at Number One in the charts.

Yet, it seemed to go from good to bad in a matter of months for the band, as their follow up singles flopped, and they split in 2002, just 20 months after they formed.

But what are they all up to now? Well we've found out, and they've had varying successes as solo artists.

Gallery Hear'Say - where are they now? 1 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images While in the band, Kym was extremely popular, becoming one of the most famous members thanks in part to her high profile relationship with EastEnders actor Jack Ryder. 2 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images In January 2002, it was announced that Kym was leaving the band to pursue solo projects. She later revealed that part of the reason for leaving was because she often found herself clashing with fellow bandmates Myleene Klass and Noel Sullivan. In 2006, Kym joined ITV soap opera Coronation Street as Michelle Connor and has won various awards for her acting, including Best Newcomer and Best Dramatic Female Performance at the Soap Awards. Kym announced she was leaving the soap in 2019 after 13 years. Kym has since gone on to present Morning Live alongside Gethin Jones and is now married to army major Scott Ratcliff. As of 2022, Kym is a Strictly Come Dancing contestant. 3 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Danny was successfully picked to be in the band, after competing against thousands for a place. However, when the band split 18 months after being put together, he was left high and dry. 4 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Since their split, Danny has taken a step back from the spotlight. He currently performs in his own group, "Danny Foster & The Big Soul Corporation", singing soul and Motown songs. However, he did audition for The Voice UK in 2013, but failed to impress any of the judges and didn't make it through. He also formed a drag act with his Hear'say bandmate Noel Sullivan called Do Blondes Tondres but they split after a few months due to "musical differences." Danny is now married to Victoria Goddard and if you have a scroll on his Instagram you'll see a lot of positive quotes. 5 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Seen as the "Baby Spice" of the group, Hear'Say split just after Suzanne's 21st birthday. But that didn't stop her rising star as she went on to establish herself as a leading lady on the West End, starring as the narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2005 and as Janet in The Rocky Horror Show national tour in the same year. She also joined the cast of The Bill in 2007. 6 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images In recent years, she is best known for playing Eve Birch in Emmerdale, but left in 2011 to pursue other opportunities. She also won Dancing on Ice in 2008 and returned in 2014 for an All Stars special, when ITV announced the show was ending. She's a mum to Corey (from her relationship with Darren Day) and Rafferty (from her relationship with Sam Greenfield). In 2021 she announced to her followers that she's sober. 7 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images A year after the band split, Myleene signed a five-album deal with Universal Classics and Jazz, and released a classical music album in 2003. The album, Moving On, peaked at No. 2 in the UK Classical Chart and was later certified gold. In 2007, she split from the record company but quickly signed another, releasing, Myleene's Music for Romance, in July of the same year, which went straight to Number One in the Classical Chart. 8 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Aside from her music, Myleene has hosted The One Show (2007), Popstar to Operastar (2010–2011), BBQ Champ (2015) and currently has her own radio show on Smooth Radio. She's appeared on I'm A Celeb back 2006 and came second on the show. You may also recognise her from those iconic Littlewood adverts... Plus, Myleene is a mum to daughters Ava and Hero (from her relationship to ex-husband Graham Quinn) and her son Apollo from her relationship with partner Simon Motson. She's also rumoured to star on I'm A Celeb 2023: All Stars. 9 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Similar to Suzanne, Noel has also had an extremely successful career in theatre. He appeared in productions such as Fame, Love Shack, What a Feeling and Grease, before moving to America for 18 months. However, he was quick to return when he was once again offered the lead role of Danny in Grease in the West End. 10 of 10 CREDIT: Getty Images Noel then moved into TV, landing a cameo appearance in Gavin and Stacey in 2010 before moving onto a role in the second series of the BBC drama Ordinary Lies in 2016. In 2019, he appeared in BBC's Years and Years. In 2017, Noel announced he had married his husband James.

Hear'Say together ©Getty Images

But while bands from the 00s have been reuniting left, right and centre such as Liberty X, Steps and Take That, it looks like a Hear'Say reunion is sadly not on the cards, with Myleene admitting back in 2014 that a tour and new music wasn't going to happen any time soon.

She told the Daily Mail, "I just think that at any given point, whatever happens, there will always be two members on rotation, who just can't do it."

Hear'Say ©Getty Images

"I think at the moment it's a resounding 'no'. But I have learnt to never say never."

And just two years later when speaking to the Daily Star about a possible comeback in 2016, Suzanne Shaw said, "Unfortunately I don't think so, I very much doubt it.

"We've all carved different careers from those days."