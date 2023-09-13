Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Guts tour tickets – here’s everything you need to know

If you've spent the last week listening to Guts on repeat and the last month giving a Grammy-worthy performance of Vampire in the shower, then you're probably delighted at the news that Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2024. Get your Ticketmaster tab open, because it's happening. Here's everything we know so far, including how to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets.
The tour begins in Palm Springs, CA (as predicted by Rodrigo's 'Making the Bed' lyric video), and will make its way to Europe in April, starting in Dublin. With her announcement, Rodrigo shared how you can register for ticket access, and that more dates will be added soon - so if your city is not on the list, don't fret!
So, prepare your life savings, because if we're sure of one thing, it's that a Guts tour is coming soon, to an arena near you.
See the full tour dates below:
Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Guts Tour Dates
Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
May 14 – London, UK – The O2
May 15 – London, UK – The O2
May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center
Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?
Yes, Olivia Rodrigo just announced the dates for the Guts tour which begins in Feb 23rd of 2024. It is a US and European tour, so fans across the world will be able to attend.
How can I get tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo tour?
Olivia Rodrigo's has just been announced, and you can register for ticket access right now on Ticketmaster.