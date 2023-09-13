Olivia Rodrigo 2024 Guts tour tickets – here’s everything you need to know

If you've spent the last week listening to Guts on repeat and the last month giving a Grammy-worthy performance of Vampire in the shower, then you're probably delighted at the news that Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour in 2024. Get your Ticketmaster tab open, because it's happening. Here's everything we know so far, including how to get Olivia Rodrigo tickets.

The tour begins in Palm Springs, CA (as predicted by Rodrigo's 'Making the Bed' lyric video), and will make its way to Europe in April, starting in Dublin. With her announcement, Rodrigo shared how you can register for ticket access, and that more dates will be added soon - so if your city is not on the list, don't fret!

So, prepare your life savings, because if we're sure of one thing, it's that a Guts tour is coming soon, to an arena near you.

See the full tour dates below:

Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 14 – London, UK – The O2

May 15 – London, UK – The O2

May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center

Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour?

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo just announced the dates for the Guts tour which begins in Feb 23rd of 2024. It is a US and European tour, so fans across the world will be able to attend.

How can I get tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo tour?