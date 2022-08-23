The heat 7 AKA our new podcast is here and it’s LIT

heat magazine is launching its very own podcast The heat 7 and huns, you’re not ready for it.

Last year heat magazine was added to the GCSE curriculum (we’re surprised it didn’t happen sooner, tbh) and now we’re hosting our own showbiz podcast.

If you go Salsa about Strictly, need Casa a-more from Love Island, sleuthing over who’s next for Kim Kardashian and simply MUST have as much Harry Styles in your life as possible - then you’re going to love The heat 7.

A new episode will be released every Monday to Saturday at 7am and we’ll be chatting about celebs, reality TV, social media drama and a whole lot more.

We’ve joined forces with the makers of Smart Seven and we’ll be bringing you the seven biggest stories of the day in SEVEN MINUTES.

Yes, you read that right.

So don’t worry if you missed your favourite TV show the night before, we’ll have you caught up in no time.

How to listen to The heat 7 podcast?