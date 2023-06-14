  1. Home
Tried and tasted tinnies: the top-rated canned cocktails to sip in 2023

Tried and Tasted Tinnies

Cocktails in a can
by Helena Holdsworth |
Posted

Crack open a craft concoction wherever you are with these canned cocktails…

The best canned cocktails to shop 2023

Funkin, Aperol Spritz
For a taste of la dolce vita, Funkin’s Aperol Spritz hits the spot. Bright, orange and bubbly, best enjoyed with a salty snack.

Funkin, Alcohol Free Passion Fruit Martini Nitro Can
A Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini that blew us away. Bursting with lush fruity notes, complemented by swathes of lip-smackingly sweet vanilla, this is the pornstar of your dreams...

Bloody, The Bloody Classic
Desperate for hair of the dog? Look no further. This boozy bad boy is a hangover cure in a can. Seriously spicy with a salty kick, it’s screaming to be paired with Sunday brunch. Bloody good!

Edinburgh Gin Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn
A sip of sweet, spice and everything nice. Jammy strawberries and tastebud-tingling pepper, combine with a refreshing pink lemonade - we’re making this gin in a tin our summer sidekick.

Jamaica Rum Vibes Rum and Ginger
Turn up the heat with Jamaica Rum Vibes. We’re jammin’ this fiery number with a gingered kick and aromatic allspice. Bottoms up!

Luvjus, Blood orange, Pomegranate, Korean Ginseng blended with Vodka
This blood orange beveragino has bitter hints of energising ginseng.

LuvJus, Pineapple, Mint, Jasmine, Korean Ginseng blended with Vodka
A pineapple and mint drink that's reminiscent of a lightened-up piña colada

Whitebox Cocktails, Squeezy's Margarita
As punchy as their price tags, Whitebox Cocktails are strong enough to blow your socks off. This Marg lets the lime steal the spotlight.

Co-op, Mojito Classic
The punchy sharpness and strong minty flavours put this tinnie strides ahead of the usual overly sweet pre-mixed mojitos on the market. Plus, we can’t not mention the incredibly Instagrammable can. Full marks from us!

M&S, Marksologist Paloma
Simultaneously sweet, sour and salty, this Paloma provides a generous grapefruit punch.

M&S, Marksologist Smoked Pineapple Daiquiri
A taste of the tropics, slightly tart with smoky traces of whisky and bitters.

M&S Marksologist Salted Caramel Espresso Martini
Rich, creamy and decadent, a smooth drink that goes down too easily.

Tapp’d Blue Lagoon
For a blast to the past, try Blue Lagoon. Dig out that 70’s playlist for this tangy turquoise disco drink. A tropical feel with a syrupy taste.

Vacay, Margarita
Positively brimming with booze, there’s no tequila burn in sight with this Margarita.

Vacay, Tom Collins
We adored this Tom Collins which tastes like a grownup lemonade.

Vacay, Vodka Mule
Warning: This cocky-Ts will give you serious holibob vibes. And don’t get us started at how cute the characters on the cans are! The Mule’s blend of vodka and ginger beer is a match made in tinnie heaven.

Moth, Margarita
Unapologetically boozy with maximum flavour, Moth mixology is our taste test victor. Sharp, salty and full of zest, the Marg is a magical fiesta in your mouth, preferably served with a tiny umbrella and salted rim.

Moth, Negroni
A whiff of the Negroni and suddenly we’re in sunny Florence - a ruby red aperitif that contains a beautiful balance of bitter and sweet, with floral hints of orange essence.

Moth, Old Fashioned
The strong and heady Old Fashioned is a post-dinner sipper not for the faint-hearted.

