Tried and tasted tinnies: the top-rated canned cocktails to sip in 2023

Crack open a craft concoction wherever you are with these canned cocktails…
The best canned cocktails to shop 2023
For a taste of la dolce vita, Funkin’s Aperol Spritz hits the spot. Bright, orange and bubbly, best enjoyed with a salty snack.
A Non-Alcoholic Passionfruit Martini that blew us away. Bursting with lush fruity notes, complemented by swathes of lip-smackingly sweet vanilla, this is the pornstar of your dreams...
Desperate for hair of the dog? Look no further. This boozy bad boy is a hangover cure in a can. Seriously spicy with a salty kick, it’s screaming to be paired with Sunday brunch. Bloody good!
A sip of sweet, spice and everything nice. Jammy strawberries and tastebud-tingling pepper, combine with a refreshing pink lemonade - we’re making this gin in a tin our summer sidekick.
Turn up the heat with Jamaica Rum Vibes. We’re jammin’ this fiery number with a gingered kick and aromatic allspice. Bottoms up!
This blood orange beveragino has bitter hints of energising ginseng.
A pineapple and mint drink that's reminiscent of a lightened-up piña colada
As punchy as their price tags, Whitebox Cocktails are strong enough to blow your socks off. This Marg lets the lime steal the spotlight.
The punchy sharpness and strong minty flavours put this tinnie strides ahead of the usual overly sweet pre-mixed mojitos on the market. Plus, we can’t not mention the incredibly Instagrammable can. Full marks from us!
Simultaneously sweet, sour and salty, this Paloma provides a generous grapefruit punch.
A taste of the tropics, slightly tart with smoky traces of whisky and bitters.
Rich, creamy and decadent, a smooth drink that goes down too easily.
For a blast to the past, try Blue Lagoon. Dig out that 70’s playlist for this tangy turquoise disco drink. A tropical feel with a syrupy taste.
Positively brimming with booze, there’s no tequila burn in sight with this Margarita.
We adored this Tom Collins which tastes like a grownup lemonade.
Warning: This cocky-Ts will give you serious holibob vibes. And don’t get us started at how cute the characters on the cans are! The Mule’s blend of vodka and ginger beer is a match made in tinnie heaven.
Unapologetically boozy with maximum flavour, Moth mixology is our taste test victor. Sharp, salty and full of zest, the Marg is a magical fiesta in your mouth, preferably served with a tiny umbrella and salted rim.
A whiff of the Negroni and suddenly we’re in sunny Florence - a ruby red aperitif that contains a beautiful balance of bitter and sweet, with floral hints of orange essence.
The strong and heady Old Fashioned is a post-dinner sipper not for the faint-hearted.