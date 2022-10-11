The best Harry Potter Advent calendars for the biggest HP fans

If you're a self-confessed Potterhead, you'll definitely be on the hunt for the best Harry Potter Advent calendars this year. The most magical time of year deserves the most magical Advent calendar, right? Right.

Luckily for you, there's guaranteed to be a huge range of calendars on sale for Christmas 2021, from chocolate to merch, jewellery, and more. Keep this piece bookmarked as the best Harry Potter calendars are released to make sure you don't miss your favourite.

Why not gift your bestie a Harry Potter Advent calendar? It's the gift that keeps on giving – literally for 25 days.

We won’t snitch on you if you share this with your friends and family, but just keep it between us Potter fans, OK?

Check out: the best Harry Potter advent calendars to buy online

Experience the Forbidden Forest IRL

If you're an HP nut like us and have done the Studio tour twice over (or more tbh), then you'll be hyped to know that there's a Forbidden Forest-themed light trail, perfect for the holiday season.

Based at Arley Hall in Cheshire, you'll follow a luminescent pathway in the woodlands after dark and discover magical creatures and fantastic beasts from the films and books along your way. Hippogriffs, unicorns, centaurs, and Nifflers, you name it. Plus there is a shop to roam for Harry Potter goodies and a seasonally themed village where you can enjoy some wizarding-inspired grub. SIGN US UP.

You can sign up with tickets on sale now, and find out more information about the experience.