The best Harry Potter Advent calendars for the biggest HP fans

The best Harry Potter advent calendars
1. Harry Potter Jewellery Advent Calendar
If you love Harry Potter Jewellery, this advent calendar contains a silver-plated charm bracelet, an assortment of Harry Potter-themed charms and jewellery.
2. Pocket POP! Harry Potter Yule Ball Advent Calendar
Find a new Harry Potter character each day with the Yule Ball Advent Calendar. It's fantastic for anyone looking to add a bit of magic to any room. Asking for a friend: is it cool for 25-year-olds to have these in their bedrooms? ud83dudc81
3. Harry Potter Magical Infinity Advent Calendar
Anyone on Father Christmas' good list deserves a special treat, right? This isn't just reserved for young family members, though. It's also for grown-up wizards, too. Plus, we think that you'd be a muggle not to bag it.
4. Harry Potter: Advent Calendar
You can now order the officially licensed Advent calendar to countdown to Christmas. This calendar has a little bit of everything including stickers, stationery, and more - it's full of magical surprises.
5. Ooshies Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Collect all 24 surprises, ready for the most magical day of the year. And, we're not just talking about Christmas.
6. Paladone Harry Potter Cube Advent Calendar
Every morning in December you can wake up to some UNREAL surprises. Get your Potter on with this fun calendar, it'll smash all the other regular Advents out of the water. No really, you'll find exciting gifts like wands, badges, and even your very own snow globe.
7. Harry Potter Cube Advent Calendar
This cube-shaped Advent calendar will give you everything you need to write actual calligraphy-style letters! Perfect for sending out those thank-yous after Christmas. You'll also find hair accessories and a cute charm bracelet.
8. Funko Pop! Harry Potter Advent Calendar
If you want to double the fun, you can splash out this Funko Pop! from a few years ago. It doesn't come in cheap, but it's a great one for any collectors out there. We see you.
9. LEGO 75964 Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Is there such a thing as too much LEGO? This fun set has a whopping 305 pieces. Definitely a winner in our books.
10. Harry Potter Sock Advent Calendar
Socks aren't always the most exciting Xmas pressie, but HP socks with new ones every day?! Yes please! Plus they're officially licensed so you know they're going to be top-notch quality.
11. Harry Potter: Christmas In The Wizarding World Advent Calendar
This is the officially licensed Advent calendar for 2020, but it's still a great choice for 2022 - packed with key rings, jewellery, a tote bag, stationery, and more.
12. I'd Rather Stay At Hogwarts This Christmas Advent Calendar
Another variety calendar, in this officially licensed one, you'll find stationery, games, and magical Hogwarts memorabilia.
Experience the Forbidden Forest IRL
If you're an HP nut like us and have done the Studio tour twice over (or more tbh), then you'll be hyped to know that there's a Forbidden Forest-themed light trail, perfect for the holiday season.
Based at Arley Hall in Cheshire, you'll follow a luminescent pathway in the woodlands after dark and discover magical creatures and fantastic beasts from the films and books along your way. Hippogriffs, unicorns, centaurs, and Nifflers, you name it. Plus there is a shop to roam for Harry Potter goodies and a seasonally themed village where you can enjoy some wizarding-inspired grub. SIGN US UP.
You can sign up with tickets on sale now, and find out more information about the experience.
