Black Friday: the best early deals and where to shop them

Black Friday weekend is on its way this month, and judging by how massive 2021 was, 2022 will be even bigger.

Instead of scrolling through endless deals when the weekend comes, we'll be doing all the hard graft for you, finding the biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale items.

You'll be sending links to your work bestie, mum and everyone you know - because you're a good person, obvs.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, 25 November- but guess what? Early BF deals have already started. So make sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be updating it regularly with all the latest deals!

Don't forget to bookmark this page for shopping fun on the day, and in the meantime, take a look at Amazon's deal pages here, where you'll find amazing discounts all year long.

We'll be updating this page with all the best prices, so check back regularly! In the lead-up to Black Friday on November 25 and Cyber Monday on November 28, there'll be some amazing deals you don't want to miss. Check out all the best Black Friday beauty deals from across the web here.

Black Friday Sales around the web

Best early Black Friday deals 2022

Surprise... Black Friday is here! Despite usually only taking place in the last few weeks of November, retailers are jumping on the bandwagon early doors to save us money for even longer. Here are some of the best deals to shop right now:

Looking for something specific?

We'll be rounding up all of our favourite products from the top categories to make it even easier for you to save.

What is Black Friday?

If you've been living under a rock for the past few years, Black Friday is basically a day when you can get loads of fantastic deals in the shops. For 24 hours, retailers like Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and more drop their prices in the hopes that people will splash the cash as Christmas draws near.

It originated in America as an annual sale on the day before Thanksgiving, but in recent years the tradition has moved over the UK. (Yay!)

Traditionally, the day was mostly about getting discounts on tech gadgets and the like, but recently there have been big discounts on fashion, beauty, and even flights.

Now it tends to last more than just one day, too - often you'll find deals and sales last for the whole month leading up to the day itself!

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are a number of reasons put forward for how Black Friday earned its name, but the most popular theory is that it was coined by police to describe the utter carnage of the shopping day after Thanksgiving. It was a busy day for the authorities, with masses of shoppers heading out, causing congestion and incidents.

Some say it’s because shops often ‘move into the black’, which means they have enough money to cover their costs for the year.

Another theory is that it refers to the 'black ink’ on the balance sheets from the big profits businesses rake in on BF – as opposed to being in the red.

Be prepared

Many shops release info about their sales items way BEFORE the day, so you can prepare beforehand if you’re savvy.

Also, keep your eyes peeled in the run-up, rather than just focusing on Friday. Sometimes you can get better deals during the week.

It's a good idea to sign up for newsletters now to find out about exclusive deals, and to get registered on your favourite sites to save time on the day. Plus, consider signing up for Amazon Prime to make sure you get next-day delivery on most things. Amazon always goes BIG on BF so get ready for deals to be released almost every five minutes!

Shoppers On Black Friday Earlier This Year In London – Nov 2015 [Rex]

What is Cyber Monday? And when is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following Black Friday – this year it is Monday 28 November. It's basically the UK's 24-hour online shopping bonanza.

Cyber Monday is exclusively online, so you can literally shop all the best deals while enjoying a nice breakfast in bed. Or on your lunch break at work. Or on your phone out and about.

Isn't the modern world wonderful?

Black Friday dos and don'ts

So you wake up super early on BF, drink a huge coffee and head out ready to take on the rest of the bargain hunters in an epic battle for the last half-price leather jacket or sofa or boombox. Whatever floats your boat.

Well, here's what you should and shouldn't do.

DO shop online

Why wait until Cyber Monday to bag an online bargain?

Some of the best deals are online from midnight on Thursday and you don't even have to get out of bed.

DO save your details

Create yourself an Amazon membership if you haven't already and keep your card details saved for ease. You don't want to miss out on a bargain because you checked out as a guest! Gasp

DO sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime members usually get early access and exclusive deals, so you can beat the crowds by signing up. What's more, you can get next-day delivery on lots of items so you can have your purchases in your hands in a matter of hours.

DO wear comfy shoes

If you do decide to brave the actual shops, wear trainers. HECK wear Uggs because you're going to be racing from shop to shop and no one wants to end the day with a nice array of blisters.

DO plan your day

Make a list of all the shops you want to go to, what you want to buy and what time each sale starts. You're going to want to be prepared. Thousands of people running around a shopping centre or marching down the high street can be very disorientating. Stick to your plan, stay focused, and win (spend) big.

DO set a budget

You really don't want any unexpected surprises when you check your bank balance on Tuesday morning.

DON'T buy things just because it's Black Friday and it's super cheap

We've all been there - that multi-coloured-pom-pom-faux-fur coat at 60% off seemed like a great idea at the time. But when it's sitting in your wardrobe (unworn) four years later, you'll regret dropping that £150. Trust us.

DON'T wake up too early

Unless you're knocking back espressos every 15 minutes (which we defo DO NOT recommend) you're going to lag by midday if you've already been up for eight hours stalking the sale rails for THAT dress.

DON'T get into a fight over an electrical appliance, pair of shoes or (sharp) homeware