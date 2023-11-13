The best destination dupes to bookmark for your next holiday

We all know about dupes for make-up, skincare and haircare, but the new dupe on the block is...wait for it...holidays. Yes, this is totally a thing. Basically, you save money by visiting a destination that is similar to, but cheaper, than its alternative. It's time to swap Nashville for Memphis or Bangkok for Pattaya and start saving money.

Expedia predicts that these swaps will become more popular than ever in 2024 and searches for popular dupe destinations have almost doubled over the past year.

Best destination dupes to visit for your next holiday

Paros - dupe for Santorini

Yes, Santorini is gorgeous, but it is also super spenny. Whereas Paros offers all the beauty of Santorini and more. Filled with historic villages, gorgeous sunsets and golden beaches, Paros is perfect for a Greek getaway.

Perth- dupe for Sydney

Whilst you might have to miss out on the Opera House, Perth offers a similar lifestyle to Sydney, just on a much smaller and more cost-friendly level. Home to 19 beautiful beaches and lots of parks and nature reserves- Perth is the perfect mix of city and nature.

Memphis- dupe for Nashville

Nashville is known for being a musical city, but less-popular Memphisis also steeped in rich music history. Pay a visit to Elvis Presley's Graceland where you'll see his mansion, gold records, classic cars and of course those blinged up jumpsuits.

Taipei- dupe for Seoul

Taipei is generally much cheaper than Seoul but equally as vibrant.The modern metropolis is home to Jiufen, the lantern-lit town that inspired Spirited Away, the popular hiking trail Elephant Mountain and the OG Din Tai Fung.

Pattaya- dupe for Bangkok

Known for its blend of stunning beaches and city life, Pattaya is a great alternative to Thailand's more popular Bangkok. With lots of resort hotels, high-rise condos, shopping malls, cabaret bars and 24-hour clubs can give Bangkok a run for its money when it comes to a night out.

Quebec City- dupe for Geneva