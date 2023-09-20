VOXI Presents Kiss Haunted House Party 2023: everything you need to know

The iconic VOXI Presents KISS Haunted House Party is back and heading up north for the FIRST TIME EVER!

That’s right we’re landing at the epic M&S Bank Arena Liverpool on Saturday 28th October with the UK’s biggest Halloween party!

Joining an already HUGE confirmed line up including Becky Hill, FLO, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, Rudimental, venbee, and Zara Larsson, is Leigh-Anne for her first solo arena show.

Don't get FOMO - get the date in the diary, grab the crew and get searching for your freakiest fits... VOXI Presents KISS Haunted House Party is coming to LIVERPOOL!

How can I get tickets to VOXI Presents KISS Haunted House Party?

Tickets to the UK's BIGGEST Halloween Party are on sale NOW!

You can get your tickets from Ticketmaster.

You can get your tickets from Ticket Quarter.

Who is performing?

Just announced for this year’s show is Leigh-Anne, joining already confirmed KISS Future Hype stars FLO, BRIT Award winner Becky Hill, DJ, record producer and all-round hit-maker Jax Jones, international DJ, producer and KISS regular Joel Corry, dance heavyweights Rudimental, our second KISS Future Hype star venbee and pop sensation Zara Larsson, all hosted by Strictly superstar and KISS’ very own Tyler West.

When is the KISS Haunted House Party 2023?

VOXI Presents KISS Haunted House Party is back, and will take place on Saturday 28th October 2023! You don't want to miss this, with the event taking place in Liverpool for the first time ever.