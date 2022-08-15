90 Day Fiancé UK: why we’re obsessed

by Heat |

Ever since it landed on discovery+ last month, we haven’t been able to get enough of 90 Day Fiancé UK, the US series that started a global phenomenon, and follows eight loved-up Brits for ninety days as they try to make their long-distance relationships work.

From the second we clapped eyes on the far-flung lovebirds, we were completely gripped by their romances, dramas, and mind-boggling behaviour (yes, Sean, we’re looking at you).

If you haven’t caught up, don’t worry, because you can head to Heatworld Youtube to watch Reality Bites where heat’s resident love guru Sam Thompson and BF Fleur East give their take on all things 90 Day Fiancé UK. In the meantime, here are just a few reasons why we are totally hooked.

Little big lies

You know those twisty, psychological dramas where you don’t know what to believe and are always left guessing? Well, that’s basically 33-year-old Victoria and Japanese boyfriend Sean’s relationship. From the start, Victoria was worried that international ‘man of mystery’ Sean had been economical with the truth in terms of his age (he loves to avoid revealing his real age); his name (apparently Sean is a ‘stage’ name) and his job (he has a shedload of cash for someone whose income comes from an inactive DIY Youtube channel). But Sean’s visit to the UK reveals the biggest secret of all, as Victoria finds out that he lied about being divorced when they first started chatting online, and she is NOT happy. Ha! Talk your way out of that one, Sean… or, er, whatever your name is.

Jurassic Park

Thought dinosaurs were extinct? Think again, because 41-year-old Richard proves otherwise. ‘King’ Richard is excited for ‘good girl’ girlfriend Kathleen, 32, to relocate from the Philippines and be his queen, because she’ll cook for him, clean for him, and be “the rock that will hold me up so I can go out and be fabulous.” Despite breaking up for six months because of his wandering eye – he was caught chatting to other girls on an app! – Richard still loves to flirt but says he will just look, not touch. He also doesn’t see an issue with hosting a naked quiz (“rocking out with my cock out”) and not telling her.

Lost In Translation

Guys, we’re team Kadie and Alejandro all the way! Seeing loveable Kadie, 26, and 30 year old ‘action man’ Alejandro’s love blossom is a thing of beauty – only surpassed by the scene-stealing legend that is Kadie’s super gran Liz… but we digress. The loved-up couple get on really well but are still struggling with the not-so-small fact that neither of them want to relocate. That’s why it is great to see Kadie enjoying her visit to Mexico so much, squealing with delight at the traditional American shops, busting out her nicest summer dresses, and sweetly trying to Google translate her way through a breakfast with Alejandro’s dad. The great potato-grapefruit-confusion-of-2022 is TV gold.