Former Coronation Street star Andy Newton Lee put into coma after collapsing at the wheel

Soap actor Andy Newton Lee has revealed that he has been in an induced coma for a week after collapsing whilst driving in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old, who has previously starred in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Casualty, was found by a passer-by in his car near his home in L.A., and was immediately admitted to hospital.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia and put into a coma for one week, telling Hull Live that he was brought out of the coma on Wednesday 29th May, after being put into the coma last Thursday (23rd May).

Andy, who starred as Maria Connor's love interest Liam Strong in 2003 and Hollyoaks as Robbie Flynn from 2003 to 2004, explained what happened, "I've been really run down and stressed for a bit with my business."

©Andy Newton Lee © Getty Images

He continued, "I've had a cold and the flu but I thought I was just run down. I've done marathons, going to yoga and the gym, flying back to London every second week and burning the candle at both ends."

He added that he was now feeling much better, "I woke up yesterday morning and felt very erratic but I'm much better today. The care here has been amazing and I feel very lucky. It's definitely a wake up call to anyone who has respiratory problems."

Although Andy revealed that he couldn't wait to get home and praised the care he'd received, he did add that he wasn't sure how long it would take to recover, saying, "As long as a piece of string, I'm not sure."

