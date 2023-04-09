16 contestants you may have forgotten were on Celebrity Big Brother

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Never one to shy away, Jodie appeared in series four of CBB. She argued with Michael Barrymore, got called an imbecile by Pete Burns, and fought with George Galloway. Then after eight votes to her name, was booted out with 42% of the public vote on day nine. She had a fiery time in the house that burnt out halfway through the show. Jodie is now known for her athletic, muscular physique and revealed recently that she wants to go into wrestling. Having watched some wrestlers in action at Camden's Electric Ballroom, Marsh said she'd love to get into the sport, saying she would return to her auburn hair and call herself 'Red'.