16 contestants you may have forgotten were on Celebrity Big Brother

Guys, guess what is back this Autumn?
The headline probably gave it away but... Big Brother.
THE ultimate reality TV show is FINALLY returning to our screens after what feels like an eternity away.
On a new channel and with two brand spanking new presenters, the show that started it all is making a comeback and - fingers crossed- it will be better than ever.
With the new series of Big Brother soon to take over our lives we wonder if the celeb version will also be restarting up anytime soon.
Every now and then we think about the iconic celebs who starred on the show, from Jack Dee and Chantelle Houghton to Kim Woodburn and Perez Hilton.
And despite us thinking we know absolutely everything about celebs (we do, let's be honest) we often forget about some of the stars who stepped foot inside the Big Brother house.
Remember when Kenzie (from Blazin Squad) went into the CBB house? Or Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps?
Well, don't you worry if you've forgotten because we've rounded up all the stars we reckon slip your mind when you think of Celebrity Big Brother.
Check out: the celebrities we forgot were Celebrity Big Brother contestants
CLOSER CBB forgotten housemates
Jack Dee
As the first ever Celebrity Big Brother winner, Jack Dee made history in 2001. You might remember him escaping from the CBB house and being escorted back by two high-vis clad security guards. It wasn't as secure back then – he went out through the back gate. Most recently, Jack wrote and starred in the ITV sitcom, Bad Move.
Les Dennis
Series two of Celebrity Big Brother saw Les Dennis come second. The series will be remembered for poor Les' emotional time in the house amid a marriage breakdown from his wife, Amanda Holden. It was a rough time for old Les. Not his finest moment.
Kenzie (from Blazin Squad)
Another runner up, the third series saw Blazin Squad and Friday Hill's Kenzie have to dress up as an egg during a challenge. Slumped in a chair, head poking through a half-hole in the upper third of the Humpty-Dumpty costume, Kenzie was disgruntled. "I can't go on stage and dance around and screw-face now." The costume was too much for Kenzie. True to his word, Kenzie is now a celebrity personal trainer and DJ, as well as a husband and father of two daughters. The egg costume is in the past. He's moved on, we haven't.
Jodie Marsh
Never one to shy away, Jodie appeared in series four of CBB. She argued with Michael Barrymore, got called an imbecile by Pete Burns, and fought with George Galloway. Then after eight votes to her name, was booted out with 42% of the public vote on day nine. She had a fiery time in the house that burnt out halfway through the show. Jodie is now known for her athletic, muscular physique and revealed recently that she wants to go into wrestling. Having watched some wrestlers in action at Camden's Electric Ballroom, Marsh said she'd love to get into the sport, saying she would return to her auburn hair and call herself 'Red'.
Ian 'H' Watkins
Steps singer, H, took part in a controversial year. Amid the chaos of Jade Goody and Shilpa Shetty's huge anger-filled season it's easy to forget about some of the characters of 2007, like H, or Jermaine Jackson. Watkins came out as gay on the day he entered the house and came fourth in the competition.
Verne Troyer
Best-known for playing Mini-Me in Austin Powers, Verne entered the Celebrity Big Brother house as the bookie's favourite on the first day. But after performing a cover of Endless Love with Ulrika Jonsson, having to dress up in a traditional British costume and answer questions about our Great Nation, and eating a pot of honey in a day, Verne finished fourth in the competition.
Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones is known as football's hardest to some, but since he hung his boots up, Vinnie has been a star of the screen, never more so than during season seven's CBB. By the end of his time on the show, he was back to being the pantomime villain, but that's old Vinnie for you. Third place for our lovable hardman.
Jonas Altberg (Basshunter)
Also in the season seven/2010 house was Jonas Altberg AKA Basshunter. The Swede came fourth in the competition.
Paddy Doherty
Bareknuckle fighting traveller Paddy Doherty might have raised some eyebrows when he entered the house in 2011, but he soon won over the nation. In 2016 he swore live on This Morning promoting a touching documentary about traveller life from children's perspective.
Frankie Cocoza
After being exiled from X Factor for his bad boy behaviour, Frankie entered the Big Brother house with a reputation. Whilst he was in there, though, he turned around this reputation and, despite being voted most annoying housemate, didn't piss everyone off too much and finished second. Frankie later featured on Celebs Go Dating.
Cheryl Fergison
Cheryl Fergison AKA Heather Trott was evicted second from CBB series 10. She was in EastEnders as Heather Trott until 2016.
Dappy
Shame on you for forgetting about Costadinos Contostavlos. The N-Dubz trailblazer finished second in series 13. He was given a suspended sentence after being caught with a bladed article in a public place. But don't remember him like that. Remember him as he was.
Gary Busey
Series 14 broke the record for the lowest viewing figures CBB had seen - so you'd be forgiven for forgetting about Gary Busey winning in 2014. He won in spite of having to be reprimanded by Big Brother for some unwarranted nudity. A true highlight of the series, we're sure. In 2015 he supported Trump's presidential campaign.
Perez Hilton
During a year with some provocative housemates, Perez was the pick of the bunch in terms of stoking the fire of the public and the press. He got a warning from Big Brother for some threatening behaviour towards Ken Morley, then again with Calum Best. And another warning, this time for licking Katie Hopkins when she didn't want to be licked. Oh, and he made Alexander O'Neil leave because of a feud the two of them had.
Issac Freeman III (Fatman Scoop)
Fatman Scoop represented the US in this battle between America and Great Britain. During his time in the house, he was elected as President. Little did we know in 2015, series 16 of Celebrity Big Brother, that Fatman Scoop wouldn't be the most ridiculous president we would ever see. Simpler times.
Christopher Maloney
We've spoken about forgetting people being in CBB because of big moments that happened in the series that eclipsed everything else. They have all been true, but this moment cast such a shadow over every series, EVER. No one knows who won, no one knows really who was in it. All people remember Big Brother series 17 for is the phrase: "David is dead." Angie Bowie and Tiffany Pollard talking. Angie confides in Tiffany, who runs into the garden. In the madness, there he is, Chris. It's easy to forget. He's just minding his own business, having a little cigarette in the garden. But yes, he's there, in his tracksuit. He tries to console Tiffany. He even has a cameo in the whole ordeal, his lines being: "David? David, David?"