Nine ’00s kids’ shows we wish we could watch RN

TV was our friend and mentor growing up, guiding us through all the tribulations of teenhood and offering our weary parents hours of respite when we sat on the carpet watching our favourite shows.
Featuring interior design goals, frankly - stellar - acting, and gunge, so much gunge, these are the '00s kid and teen shows we MISS.
00s CBBC shows we really miss
Running for a whopping 32 years, Paul and Barry Chuckle – ie the Chuckle Brothers – earned permanent places in the hearts of more than one generation of kids. Watching them on a Saturday was like a giant bear hug through the screen.
As far as we were concerned growing up, Jacqueline Wilson could do no wrong and when CBBC made one of her most loved books into a TV series it was always going to be a raging success. We stanned Tracy's sassy attitude then and we still stan it now, which is just as well because all five series are available to stream on iPlayer now.
Is there anything better than getting the ultimate revenge on a teacher/parent/any adult who had wronged you – in front of the whole nation on TV? CBBC bosses gave the people what they wanted with this killer gameshow, which more often than not resulted in the offending grown-up getting gunged at the end of the episode. INSPIRED.
Live & Kicking really got us, you know? The original Saturday morning programme created just for kids, it launched the careers of Zoe Ball and Jamie Theakston and brought us some of the most iconic pop groups of the decade weekend and after weekend. Oh, and the set was #interiorsgoals.
When we found out our favourite popstars were filming their own show it was literally the stuff dreams are made of. We followed the group as they tried to crack America and fights, friendships and chaos ensued. Worth watching again purely for the outfits and stellar acting.
M.I. High was so much more than just a kids' TV show. M.I. High was high octane action, whipsmart writing and some really, really bad baddies. The programme had us secretly wondering who at OUR school was an undercover spy for the government and whether our caretaker was in fact a prolific secret agent saving the world from corruption.
Cavegirl was so relatable to our stroppy teenage girl selves – even if she did, you know, live in a cave. Despite some glaring historical inaccuracies Cavegirl was very much all about entertainment and not education (we had Horrible Histories for that).
Taj Lewis was the money-making mogul teen we all wanted to be mates with growing up – if only to tap into his sweet scheming potential to top up our pocket money. A programming whizz in the era of early online culture, this show was peak goals, hilarious to boot and the theme song was a CHOON.
The Really Wild Show was like Blue Peter for animals and saw a load of presenters during its 30 year reign, but by the time the noughties rolled around we were fully obsessed with Michaela, Howie and Chris and there various adventures with some of the world's weirdest wild animals.
This lot got you feeling all nostalgic?
Well, we did some digging and were able to stream full episodes of pretty much all of these on YouTube, and some of them are even available on BBC iPlayer, like Tracy Beaker.
Yep, all 120 instalments of the CBBC show, based on Jacqueline Wilson’s books, can be streamed right now and our binge-watching schedule just got even busier.
Tracy was played by actress Dani Harmer, who starred in all five series, and went on to reprise her role in spin-offs Tracy Beaker Returns and The Dumping Ground (they’re also available to stream on iPlayer, FYI).