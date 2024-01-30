Gogglebox deaths: all the cast members we’ve sadly lost

Gogglebox has become one of the most popular shows on the telly box since it first hit our screens ten years ago and, in that time, we’ve seen lots of cast members come and go from their sofas.

It’s easy to get attached to the cast seeing as we spend our Friday nights with them, but some iconic Goggleboxers are sadly no longer with us.

Here’s a look back at all the Gogglebox deaths over the years, including some OG cast members…

Mummy Pat, 75

Stephen and Mummy Pat ©Channel 4

Stephen Webb announced the death of his popular co-star mum (she had been battling a long illness) on Instagram in January 2024, writing, "Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum ❤️."

Gogglebox released the following statement shortly after, “Pat was a much loved cast member on the show from series 10 to12 alongside her son Stephen.”

The statement continued,. “Mummy Pat will be remembered and missed by her children Stephen, Denise, Sharon, Beverley and the extended family.”

©Instagram/stephengwebb1971

Dave Malone, 12

Dave passed at the age of 12 ©Channel 4

In October 2023, the Malone family announced the passing of their beloved pet dog and Gogglebox regular Dave the Rottweiler.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you Dave xx RIP XX You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12and a half years xx" the family posted to Twitter.

Forever a good boy.

Pete McGarry, 71

Linda and Pete McGarry ©Channel 4

In June 2021, Pete McGarry's wife Linda announced that Pete had passed away from bowel cancer just days after he was told he had six months to live.

Pete and Linda joined Gogglebox in 2013 and had been regulars on the show ever since with their son George Gilbey.

Linda paid tribute to her husband of 25 years saying, "Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years.

“I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been [together] 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.' He was my life.

“I have a message from a young lad I know who said, ‘Ordinary people won’t be remembered, but we’ll remember Pete forever - like the pyramids.' I thought that was beautiful."

Mary Cook, 92

Mary (left) with her friend Marina ©Channel 4

Mary, who appeared on the show with her best friend and fellow resident at a retirement home in Bristol, Marina Wingrove, passed away in hospital in August 2021.

A statement from Channel 4 said, "We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

"Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

"Bristolians Mary and Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments. Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

"Our love and thoughts are with Mary’s family, friends and Marina. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time."

Andy Michael, 61

The Michael family ©Channel 4

Just days after Mary's death, Channel 4 shared the sad news that Andy Michael had died.

They said, "We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.

"Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013.

"Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal and Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much-loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family, and he will be very sadly missed.

"Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time."

Leon and June Bernicoff, 83

leon and June Bernicoff ©All4

June passed away in May 2020 after being absent from the show since her husband Leon's death in 2017.

Her co-star Scarlett Moffatt was one of the first to pay tribute to June, sharing a picture of her and Leon with the caption, “You will be missed by all. Reunited with your true love. Sending love to your family and all that knew you and loved you.”

Baasit Siddiqui tweeted, “Rest in peace, June. It was an honour to be on Gogglebox with June and Leon for all those years. June always took the time to message kind words to me and the boys which shows how lovely a person she was. All my love, thoughts and prayers to the entire family.”

Caroline Aherne, 52

Caroline was the first narrator of Gogglebox ©Getty

Actor and comedian Caroline Aherne narrated Gogglebox between 2013 and 2016 but sadly passed away from lung cancer at her home in Tipperley on 2 July 2016. She was replaced by current narrator Craig Cash.