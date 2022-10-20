Why mortified Holly Willoughby fled the NTAs

by Millie Payne |

Scooping a National Television Award is always a big deal, no matter how many trophies you’ve got in your downstairs loo. And as This Morning received its umpteenth Best Daytime gong at last week’s glitzy ceremony, long-time presenter Holly Willoughby beamed her brightest smile as she celebrated the victory with co-host Phillip Schofield and the rest of the gang – despite a rather mixed reception when she took to the stage.

Brushing off the boos that could be heard among the cheers, Holly said, “This award means so much, because it’s voted for by you. And I think This Morning has a very special relationship with you.”

Phillip gushed, “Please don’t think we take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the most amazing team, I have the best friend, we have the best boss.”

But heat has been told that the ear-to-ear smile was masking Holly's true feelings. The mortified star had been grappling with nerves all week and had feared that the audience would react badly to her following “Queuegate”.

“Holly was a nervous wreck in the run-up to the ceremony,” an insider tells heat. “She was worried that she and Phil would be the target of countless jokes made at their expense and, worse than that, receive boos from the crowd upon their arrival. She had been practicing mindfulness and was doing yoga and meditation in the run-up to the show in order to get herself in the right headspace.

"In many ways, the NTAs felt like a judgment day for both her and Phil – and even ITV bosses felt there was a lot riding on it. It was a way to check the temperature to see whether This Morning fans have forgiven the duo, or if they’re both still in the doghouse.”

Holly, 41, and Phil, 60 – who have presented This Morning together for 13 years – sparked outrage last month when they were accused of skipping the queue to see the Queen lying in state. And although they later explained that they had press accreditation which allowed them straight into the room, it did little to appease their critics.

The mixed reception she received to This Morning’s win seemed to have played a part in Holly’s surprise early exit from the ceremony. Usually she’s an after-party regular with Phil and the rest of the team, but this time she reportedly went straight home.

“Holly picked up her award for Best Daytime and then left 30 minutes after,” said a source last week. “Normally she stays around for a drink with Phil and the team... She was seen leaving the ceremony and getting into a car outside just after 10pm.”

heat’s source adds, “Holly knew she couldn’t hide away from what happened, and the NTAs was her time to face the music. She wanted to tough it out and put on a brave face, because she felt it was the only way to prove to the public that they have learned from the experience, but also that they have nothing to hide.”

Elsewhere, fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond lost out on Best TV Presenter to long-reining champs Ant & Dec, but didn’t shy away from addressing her loss onstage as she went collected This Morning gong. “Let’s be honest, "I should have won one of these!” she said, holding the award – to huge cheers from the audience.

You’ll always be a winner in our eyes, Alison!

