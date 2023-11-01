How to watch Channel 4 abroad to catch up on Made in Chelsea, MAFS and more

For as long as we can all remember, Channel 4 has blessed us with some of the most iconic British television programmes ever. From Channel 4 there’s the selection of sub-channels that have arguably garnered become more popular than the original channel. To make it even better, you get to enjoy the likes of Channel 4, Film4, E4 all in one place on the dedicated streaming service All 4. The tricky part comes in where you want to watch Channel 4 abroad, because it’s only available on UK cable or UK internet. This is where one of the best VPNs can come in and save the day.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or a Virtual Private Network is an online privacy tool that helps millions of internet users around the world to keep their data safe. VPNs encrypt your internet connection and provide a much safer internet roaming experience.

A VPN basically makes a tunnel from your device to the network, so you’ll be protected from the regular stream of internet traffic.

How can a VPN help you watch Channel 4 abroad?

A VPN is designed to keep you anonymous online, it does this by encrypting your IP address. By changing your IP address, VPNs can make it so you appear to be in a different country. When your IP is set to a different region, you will inadvertently be able to access content that’s only available in that location.

This means that no matter where you are in the world, whether it be your back garden or a café in Paris, you’ll be able to watch anything. With Channel 4, this means that you won’t ever have to miss out on your favourite TV if you’re overseas.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a UK resident heading abroad, or you’re just obsessed with UK TV, there’s no reason for you to miss out.

How to watch Channel 4 abroad

The method is easy-peasy. First things first, you’ll need to sign up to your chosen VPN and install the app to the device you’ll be primarily using. It’ll help to download All 4 as well, or make sure it’s readily available on your browser. Then all you need to do is:

• Open your VPN app and login.

• Choose a UK server from the list of countries available.

• Now load up the All 4 app if you are on a tablet or smartphone. If you are using a laptop or PC, open your internet browser and head to the All 4 website.

• Sign into your All 4 account and get watching.

Other benefits of using a VPN abroad

1. It hides your online activity from everyone else, making it near impossible for them to see what you're doing or where you are. This is great for privacy.

2. It locks up your info so hackers can't steal it when you're on unstable Wi-Fi.

3. It can help you visit websites and apps that might be blocked in your area.

4. A VPN makes sure your private info stays private if you're working or shopping online.

5. It helps you use public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers grabbing your info.

Are VPNs legal?

Yes, VPNs are legal. There is nothing wrong with protecting yourself online, if anything it should be encouraged. The only time using a VPN would be illegal is if you’re in one of the few countries where they’re banned, or you’re using one that’s not government approved. Of course, illegal activity is still illegal activity, whether you’re using a VPN or not.

How to use a VPN

VPNs can sound a bit complicated at times. Luckily for us, the best providers make them a breeze to wrap your head around.

After you've subscribed to a service, download the app, like ExpressVPN, you can then log in to your account.

When you're in, you’ll get a list of countries which have servers you can connect to. Select the one you want (UK for watching All 4), and the app will do the rest.

Once the VPN has connected, you can use the internet and internet services as you normally would.

A few VPN quirks to look out for

You might have to log in to accounts that you'd otherwise be automatically logged into.