MAFS Australia star exposes secret KISS as they break silence on romance rumours

The latest series of Married At First Sight Australia has been explosive to say the least and although it’s coming to an end this week, it doesn’t mean the drama is slowing down.

Oh no, quite the opposite, in fact.

Not only is controversial character Harrison Boon already dating someone new, but there’s romance rumours surrounding Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis. Now, there’s another scandal brewing as Janelle Han has admitted kissing another groom.

Janelle has admitted she's kissed another MAFS Australia star ©Channel 4

Viewers will remember that Janelle and her husband Adam Seed became the third couple to leave the experiment when it came to light that he’d kissed another bride, Claire Normahas, on a night out.

Since then, there’s been loads of speculation about Janelle and Jesse Burford – who just so happens to be Claire’s ex – and now she’s finally spoken out about the rumours after they were spotted holding hands.

Janelle said, “So there are some articles of me and Jesse hanging out a lot in Perth. We did have a bit of a trauma bond and, he might hate me, but we have shared a peck. Just an innocent little peck that’s it.”

Erm, MAJOR TEA ALERT.

Janelle kissed Jesse, whose wife Claire kissed her husband Adam ©Channel 4

Sadly though, it seems we won’t be seeing Janelle and Jesse going official any time soon as she told Yahoo Australia, “It might have been friendly, it might have been romantic, I’m not sure. But we have had the conversation that we weren’t going to pursue anything because I moved to Sydney. So at the moment, we’re just really good friends.”

Jesse’s also had his say on the matter on the So Dramatic podcast and admitted, “Janelle just moved to Sydney, so even if we were going to walk down that path, we both said to each other that a long distance relationship is not something that is an option for us.”

It seems the pair grew close during their turbulent time on MAFS as Janelle previously explained, “During the experiment, we were good friends, but then post experiment we got to know each other even more.

“I understood more layers about him, understood he was more of an emotionally intelligent person, and I think things that I need in my own personality I saw him and I started admiring him a lot.”