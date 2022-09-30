MAFS Jenna Clifton: ‘I was too drunk on the show’

by heat staff |

Jenna and Zoe Clifton’s roller-coaster relationship has had us hooked from the start. Whether they’re gazing cutely at each other or falling out over Zoe’s love of steak, they’re the couple we are keeping everything crossed for. We caught up with Jenna to spill the tea (without spoilers, obvs)…

How does it feel to be a part of the first-ever lesbian couple on Married At First Sight UK?

It’s such an honour, but it’s crazy that it’s only just occurring – we need so much more representation on TV. Zoe and I are just living our lives, but we do feel some responsibility to lend a voice to these issues.

You’re also a powerful advocate for alopecia sufferers…

I’ve dealt with alopecia since the age of 12, and I’m now 33, so to me, it’s not that big a deal. But I’m sure that the representation will mean a lot to any young girls out there who suffer from alopecia and don’t feel confident or pretty.

jenna and zoe's big day ©E4

And let’s not forget veganism…

I really didn’t think that being vegan would become such a big deal! I didn’t even consider requesting a vegan partner, because I just assumed that everyone was amenable to it. Watching the show now, I can see that the “vegan issue” is actually much deeper for Zoe and I, because it was about us wanting to be seen and understood. We both wanted the other one to recognise the small changes and compromises that we were making.

What were your first impressions of the other couples on the show? Who did you think had potential?

The obvious one is Chanita and Jordan – they were so perfectly matched. Adrian and Thomas seemed poorly matched, but as they started to understand each other, they became solid.

going strong - despite the vegan blips ©E4

You ironically said in the first episode that you “weren’t here to make friends” – was that true?